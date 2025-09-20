Akshay Kumar Turns The Tables On Kapil Sharma With His Hilarious Comeback

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentOTTAkshay Kumar Turns The Tables On Kapil Sharma With His Hilarious Comeback

Akshay Kumar, promoting "Jolly LLB 3," dominated "The Great Indian Kapil Show" finale with witty comebacks and stunt anecdotes. Directors praised his daring stunts.

By : IANS | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 03:23 PM (IST)

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who can be seen in the recently released film ‘Jolly LLB 3’, set the house on fire on the latest episode of the streaming sketch comedy show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'.

The actor took over the season 3 finale of the show, and left show host Kapil and his family speechless and the audience in splits. For every joke Kapil had prepared for his guest, the rebuttal was 3 times more humorous. When Kapil poked fun at him for showing up late in Season 3 despite his punctual image, Akshay quipped, “Arre, mujhe pehle paise nahi mile”.

The banter continued as Kapil questioned if Akshay’s long list of films meant more talent or more ‘zarooratein’, and Akshay cheekily turned it around, “Your show’s been on for three seasons on Netflix, plus you have 2 films and now a new cafe, you tell me if you have more talent zyada or needs”.

Directors Mahesh Bhatt and Abbas-Mustan recall jaw-dropping moments of watching the superstar pull off the riskiest stunts with zero stress, while everyone else on set held their breath. Akshay also revealed how he considers himself a stuntman first and then an actor.

At one point during the show, Kapil welcomed a group of stuntmen who have worked alongside Akshay. In a heartfelt moment, Akshay credited his career to the stuntmen saying, “Mere liye asli heros yeh hai, inki wajah se mera career hai (for me, these guys are the real heroes. I owe my career to them)”.

The stuntmen also shared a touching side of Akshay, revealing how he has ensured every stuntman in their union is covered with life insurance, with him quietly paying the premiums for years. Their words reflected deep gratitude, bringing a heartfelt pause to an otherwise laughter-filled episode.

As the season and episode wrapped up, Akshay kicked off a Holi-style water balloon showdown, making sure Sunil, Kiku, and Krushna get absolutely soaked while the in house audience can’t seem to wipe the laughter off their faces.

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is available to stream on Netflix.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 03:23 PM (IST)
Akshay Kumar Netflix The Great Indian Kapil Show
