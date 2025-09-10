Choreographer and influencer Dhanashree Verma, who recently went through a high-profile divorce with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, found herself in the middle of a heated exchange with actress Aahana Kumra in the latest episode of Rise & Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover.

Clash between Dhanashree and Aahana

As part of the Rulers’ group, Dhanashree was seen debating with Aahana during a discussion about Arjun Bijlani’s influence on the Workers’ side. While Aahana argued that Arjun, being the senior-most, naturally dominated tasks, comparing it to how seniors in the film industry often get precedence, Dhanashree firmly disagreed.

Dhanashree declared, “I am standing here, the whole world is against me, but I am standing here and getting work done today. I had said this earlier, too. I love the industry because people are still giving me work. Mujhe movies pe movies ke offer aarahe hai, not because of what has happened, but because I have talent. So if I don’t stand up for myself, it has nothing to do with experience; it is to do with intent.”

Aahana takes a dig at Dhanashree

Although Aahana didn’t challenge her on the spot, she later spoke to fellow contestants Aditya Narayan and Nayandeep Rakshit. Taking a sharp dig at Dhanashree, she remarked, “yeh baar baar 2-2 minute main Dhanashree kyun aapne divorce ke baat karti rehti hai? She needs to stop. We are applauding her, but this, I am divorced, and all of this is happening with me, come on stop the sob story. You are here to play the game, don’t play the victim card.”

This was not the first time Dhanashree had opened up about her personal life on the show. Earlier, she had shared with Aahana, Nayandeep, Pawan Singh and Arbaz Patel that despite having “a lot to say,” she chose to maintain dignity regarding her ex-husband. She also spoke about dealing with targeted negative PR, saying, “If you want to portray yourself in a good light, let your work speak; why put somebody else down to clean your image? When you know, no matter what I do, I am not going to be criticised, then you don’t have fear. We live in a country where we know support will be favoured to one particular side. Still, if you want to discuss that, then it’s intentional. But it’s okay, please, everyone be happy.”

Dhanashree and Chahal, who first met during the Covid-19 lockdown when he reached out to her for dance lessons, got married in December 2020 in Gurugram. The two separated in June 2022 and were granted a divorce by mutual consent in March 2025.

About Rise & Fall

Rise & Fall, produced by Banijay Asia and streaming on Amazon MX Player since September 6, divides 15 celebrities into two opposing camps: the privileged Rulers and the struggling Workers. The cast includes Aahana Kumra, Dhanashree Verma, Kiku Sharda, Aditya Narayan, Pawan Singh and Nayandeep Rakshit among the Rulers, while Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Ananya Bangar and others toil as Workers.