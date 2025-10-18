Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Oops! Shah Rukh Khan Interrupts Aamir Khan’s Song, Fans Say He Wanted To Sing For Longer

At Riyadh's Joy Forum 2025, Bollywood icons Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman Khan shared stories and entertained fans.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 02:57 PM (IST)
In a historic moment for cinema fans, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan came together at the grand Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh. The legendary trio not only spoke about their illustrious journeys in the film industry but also treated fans to fun banter and impromptu antics on stage, creating a memorable evening.

Aamir Khan Sings, Shah Rukh and Salman Cheer Him On

A delightful moment unfolded when Aamir Khan broke into song, performing “Oh Re Taal Mile Nadi Ke Jal Mein,” the timeless classic from the 1968 film Anokhi Raat. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Salman playfully volunteered to be his background dancers.

In the viral video, Shah Rukh said, “Salman and I, we will just stand behind and we will do a little dance.” Aamir laughed, responding, “Kya masti karraha hai yeh (What fun he is up to).”

When asked which song to sing, Shah Rukh replied, “Whichever song you want,” while Salman added, “Whichever song you want to sing, Aamir. We are your background dancers.”

Shah Rukh Praises Aamir’s Performance

As Aamir sang, Shah Rukh encouraged the audience, saying, “Big round of applause, ladies and gentlemen. His first public performance was his learning classical singing. And in Saudi Arabia.”

Aamir smiled but appeared slightly surprised when Shah Rukh started speaking mid-performance.

 

Fans quickly picked up on the moment online, with comments like, “He wanted to sing for longer,” and “Did Shah Rukh just cut off Aamir singing midway?”

One user noted, “I think Aamir was a little taken aback by SRK talking while he was still singing.”

Shah Rukh on Being an Outsider in the Film Industry

Later, during a panel conversation, Salman remarked, “Aamir Khan comes from a film background, and so do I. But this man, Shah Rukh Khan, doesn’t.”

To this, Shah Rukh humorously responded, “Sorry for interrupting, I also come from a film background — Salman Khan’s family is my family.” Aamir quickly added, “Now you know why Shah Rukh Khan is a star.”

The Eternal Khans of Bollywood

For over three decades, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have ruled Hindi cinema, delivering some of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters. Their camaraderie and mutual respect remain a source of joy for millions of fans.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@srkking555)

The trio was last seen together in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut web series The Bads of Bollywood*** — though not in the same scenes — leaving audiences hoping for a full-fledged reunion on screen soon.

 

