Nora Fatehi Makes A Sparkling Debut On ‘The Tonight Show’, Poses With Jimmy Fallon

Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi has officially made her debut on The Tonight Show, performing alongside Jamaican singer Shenseea and even posing for a picture with host Jimmy Fallon. The appearance marks a major international milestone in Nora’s global journey as an artist.

Nora Shares Behind-the-Scenes Moments With Jimmy Fallon and Shenseea

In a collaborative Instagram post with the Fallon Tonight BTS handle, Nora shared a series of images from her appearance — including a cheerful photo of her posing with Jimmy Fallon and Shenseea.

The caption read:“TONIGHT: @norafatehi ft. @shenseea perform ‘What Do I Know? (Just A Girl)’! #FallonTonight.”

Nora also posted multiple clips on her Instagram Stories, expressing excitement over her debut on the iconic American talk show.

The Performance: ‘What Do I Know (Just A Girl)’

Nora and Shenseea performed their energetic new track “What Do I Know (Just A Girl)”, released under 5 Junction Records/Warner Records.

Upon its release, Nora said she was thrilled to finally share the song with the world, adding that it marks the beginning of her “pop girl era.”

She said,“And diving into this new sound has been such an inspiring journey. Shenseea and I poured our hearts into every part of it — from recording the vocals to nailing the choreography for the music video. I couldn’t be prouder of what we created together!”

The track, written by Grammy-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter, highlights Nora’s versatility and strength as a performer.

Nora Fatehi’s Journey in Films and Music

Nora made her acting debut in 2014 with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. She quickly gained popularity in Telugu cinema with special appearances in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Kick 2. She also appeared in Malayalam films like Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

Her reality TV journey began with Bigg Boss in 2015, followed by Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2016. Nora later featured in Bollywood films, appearing in Satyameva Jayate in the hit track “Dilbar.”

In 2019, she collaborated with Tanzanian artist Rayvanny for her first international English single “Pepeta”. In 2022, she was one of the artists featured in “Light The Sky”, a track for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

She has since played supporting roles in Hindi films including Street Dancer 3D, Crakk, and Bhuj: The Pride of India.