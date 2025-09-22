Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentNHRC Orders Probe Against Ranbir Kapoor, Netflix Over E-Cigarette Depiction In 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'

NHRC Orders Probe Against Ranbir Kapoor, Netflix Over E-Cigarette Depiction In 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'

The NHRC ordered Mumbai Police to file a case against Ranbir Kapoor, Netflix, and "The Ba**ds of Bollywood" makers for allegedly promoting e-cigarettes, violating the 2019 ban.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 04:48 PM (IST)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Mumbai Police to register a case against actor Ranbir Kapoor, the makers of the web show The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, and Netflix for allegedly promoting e-cigarettes in violation of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019.

Complaint Highlights Scene Featuring E-Cigarette

According to complainant Vinay Joshi, one of the scenes in the series shows Ranbir Kapoor smoking an e-cigarette without any statutory warning or disclaimer. He alleged that the open streaming of such content misleads and negatively influences young viewers by promoting banned substances.

 

Concerns Over Public Health and Law Enforcement

The complaint further expressed concern that such irresponsible depictions encourage illegal activities, disrespect law enforcement, and harm public health and morality, demanding strict action against those involved.

NHRC Issues Notices and Seeks Probe

The NHRC has issued a notice to the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, urging immediate steps to prohibit such content that may wrongly influence the younger generation.

It has also asked the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, to investigate the identity and operations of e-cigarette manufacturers and importers linked to the case. The Commissioner has been directed to submit an action report within two weeks.

About the Show

Directed by Aryan Khan, The Ba**ds of Bollywood* is currently streaming on Netflix. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 04:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranbir Kapoor Netflix Aryan Khan The Ba***ds Of Bollywood
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Markets Witness Heavy Selling Across IT Stocks, Sensex Crashes Nearly 500 Points
Markets Witness Heavy Selling Across IT Stocks, Sensex Crashes Nearly 500 Points
India
'Very Unfortunate': SC On Pilot's Fuel Cut-Off Mention In Ahmedabad Air India Crash Report
'Very Unfortunate': SC On Pilot's Fuel Cut-Off Mention In Ahmedabad Air India Crash Report
Cities
PM Modi Launches Rs 5,125.37 Cr Projects In Arunachal Pradesh, Slams Congress For 'Ignoring' Northeast
PM Modi Launches Rs 5,125.37 Cr Projects In Arunachal, Slams Congress For 'Ignoring' Northeast
Business
Maggi, Coffee, Ghee, Butter: Essentials Get Cheaper From Today As GST 2.0 Begins
Navratri Boost: Maggi, Coffee, Ghee And More Daily Essentials Now Cost Less Under GST 2.0
Advertisement

Videos

Viral Accidents, Political Clashes, and Heroic Acts Capture India’s Attention Nationwide
PM Modi Launches ₹3,700 Crore Projects in Arunachal and Tripura, Slams Congress for Neglect
PM Modi In Arunachal Pradesh: Double Engine Sarkar Driving Unprecedented North-East Growth
Violence Erupts During “I Love Muhammad” Procession In Kashipur, Ali Khan; Police Force Deployed
New GST Rates Take Effect Today; Reality Check Reveals Many Shops Still Charging Old Prices
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget