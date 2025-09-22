The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Mumbai Police to register a case against actor Ranbir Kapoor, the makers of the web show The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, and Netflix for allegedly promoting e-cigarettes in violation of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019.

Complaint Highlights Scene Featuring E-Cigarette

According to complainant Vinay Joshi, one of the scenes in the series shows Ranbir Kapoor smoking an e-cigarette without any statutory warning or disclaimer. He alleged that the open streaming of such content misleads and negatively influences young viewers by promoting banned substances.

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and Mumbai Police over a complaint against Netflix's web series 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'. The complainant alleged actor Ranbir Kapoor was shown using a banned… pic.twitter.com/rHMn4f6hbJ — IANS (@ians_india) September 22, 2025

Concerns Over Public Health and Law Enforcement

The complaint further expressed concern that such irresponsible depictions encourage illegal activities, disrespect law enforcement, and harm public health and morality, demanding strict action against those involved.

NHRC Issues Notices and Seeks Probe

The NHRC has issued a notice to the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, urging immediate steps to prohibit such content that may wrongly influence the younger generation.

It has also asked the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, to investigate the identity and operations of e-cigarette manufacturers and importers linked to the case. The Commissioner has been directed to submit an action report within two weeks.

About the Show

Directed by Aryan Khan, The Ba**ds of Bollywood* is currently streaming on Netflix.