HomeEntertainmentMohit Suri Marks Saiyaara’s Success By Distributing Food At Mumbai Temple

Mohit Suri Marks Saiyaara's Success By Distributing Food At Mumbai Temple

Director Mohit Suri celebrated the massive success of Saiyaara by distributing food at a temple in Mumbai. Fans hail his humble gesture and praise the film’s record-breaking run.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 06:32 PM (IST)

Mohit Suri, riding high on the massive success of his latest romantic drama 'Saiyaara', opted for a heartfelt way to mark the film’s achievement. Instead of throwing a grand Bollywood-style bash, the filmmaker was spotted distributing food to devotees outside a temple in Mumbai’s Juhu area, showcasing his gratitude in a humble and impactful way.

Bhog, blessings, and gulaab jamuns: A director’s heartfelt thanks

In a video posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Suri can be seen at a food distribution drive. Dressed in simple attire, the director smiled warmly as he handed out plates and served gulaab jamuns to people gathered near the temple. The act of kindness did not go unnoticed by fans and social media users, who flooded the comment section with love and appreciation.

“Best director. Karma is everything. So happy for his success,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “Such a kind gesture, that's very much appreciated.” The emotional connect between the filmmaker and his audience was palpable, with a user adding, “I loved Saiyaara. Well done, Mohit Suri.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Saiyaara’s roaring success at home and abroad

Released on July 18, 'Saiyaara' has emerged as one of the year’s biggest blockbusters. Starring fresh faces Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the musical romance has resonated strongly with viewers. The film has collected over ₹285 crore at the domestic box office and raked in ₹441.65 crore worldwide, surpassing the international collections of 'Chhaava', 'Housefull 5', and 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.

The film’s plot revolves around Vaani Batra, an aspiring journalist, and Krish Kapoor, a budding singer, whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways. The title track has gained viral status, even making its way into the Spotify Global 50 list.

A musical heart, a soulful impact

Backed by Yash Raj Films and produced by Akshaye Widhani, 'Saiyaara' features music by a powerhouse lineup of composers including Mithoon, Sachet-Parampara, Rishabh Kant, Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami. The soundtrack has been hailed as one of the year’s best, further boosting the film's popularity.

As 'Saiyaara' continues to break records, Mohit Suri’s grounded and giving celebration reminds us that success is sweetest when shared.

 

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 06:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohit Suri Aneet Padda Saiyaara Box Office Collection Saiyaara Ahaan Panday Saiyaara Global Earnings
