Maa OTT Release: Kajol’s Mythological Horror Film Drops On THIS Date

Kajol’s mythological horror drama Maa has locked its digital release date. The film, directed by Vishal Furia, will make its OTT debut on Netflix on August 22, the streamer announced on Thursday. This marks Kajol’s first attempt in the horror genre, which won her praise for her performance despite the film’s mixed theatrical response.

Kajol’s First Horror Film Heads to OTT

Netflix India revealed the date through Instagram, writing: “Jab rakshak ek maa ho to har bhakshak ki haar hogi (When the mother turns protector, then the destroyer will lose) Watch Maa, out 22 August, on Netflix.”

Released earlier this year, Maa collected ₹36.08 crore in India. While critics lauded Kajol’s emotional depth and screen presence, many felt the film struggled to balance its mythological themes with genuine horror. The slow-burn narrative and reliance on drama over scares left audiences divided, though Kajol’s performance stood out as its strongest aspect.

The ABP review of the film reads: 'Maa' is a well-structured film that maintains a decent pace. While it may not deliver the chills you'd expect from a horror flick, it keeps you engaged with its layered story and atmospheric setting. The twists and turns keep the intrigue alive, and the final 10 minutes loaded with emotion and visual flair stand out. The film isn’t as powerful as its trailer promised, but it isn’t a letdown either. What sets 'Maa' apart is its attempt to blend mythology with horror and though not entirely successful, it earns points for originality.

Story and Cast Details

The film follows Ambika (Kajol), who travels with her daughter to her late husband’s ancestral village after his mysterious death linked to a supernatural curse. As they uncover unsettling secrets, their survival is threatened by an age-old demonic force.

Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma in pivotal roles. The screenplay is penned by Saiwyn Quadras, while the music is composed by Harsh Upadhyay, Rocky Khanna, and Shiv Malhotra.

Maa now joins the growing list of theatrical releases finding a second life on OTT platforms. With Kajol’s presence and Netflix’s wide reach, the film is expected to draw audiences curious about her horror debut.