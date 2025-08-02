The 71st National Film Awards stirred considerable discussion after The Kerala Story clinched two major honours—Best Director for Sudipto Sen and Best Cinematography for Prasantanu Mohapatra. While the film was a commercial success, it also sparked widespread criticism for its controversial theme centered on alleged religious conversions. Now, Ashutosh Gowariker, who chaired the Feature Film Jury, has weighed in on why the film received recognition from the prestigious panel.

“Stark and realistic cinematography”: Jury praises visual approach

Ashutosh Gowariker, in an interview with NDTV, defended the jury’s decision by emphasizing the film’s technical merit. Speaking specifically about the cinematography, he noted that The Kerala Story stood out for its grounded and naturalistic visuals.

“The cinematography in The Kerala Story was very stark and realistic. It didn’t ever try to overpower the narrative; the images were created within the realm of things. So, we applauded that,” he explained.

Prasantanu Mohapatra’s work behind the camera, according to Gowariker, served the storytelling in a subtle yet impactful way, contributing significantly to the immersive nature of the film.

Director’s handling of a “difficult topic” applauded

Gowariker also clarified why the jury awarded Sudipto Sen with Best Director.“It’s a difficult topic and to convey that with the kind of clarity that, as a jury, we felt the need to applaud it,” he stated. The jury, it appears, assessed Sen’s direction beyond the film’s political discourse, focusing instead on his command over storytelling and tone.

The Kerala Story: Between acclaim and controversy

Directed by Sudipto Sen and backed by producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani. The film depicts the alleged radicalization of young women from Kerala who are lured into joining the Islamic State (ISIS).

While the filmmakers claim the story is based on true events, the film drew strong backlash for asserting that around 32,000 women were converted and recruited by ISIS, an unverified number that critics deemed exaggerated and Islamophobic. It was banned in states like West Bengal and became a lightning rod in political debates.

Despite the controversy, the film became a box office juggernaut, grossing over ₹302 crore worldwide. Its recognition at the National Film Awards has reignited discussions around the intersection of art, politics, and accountability in Indian cinema.