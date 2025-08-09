Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kangana Ranaut Marks Raksha Bandhan 2025 With Brother Aksht & Family, Shares Heartwarming Photos

Kangana Ranaut shares Raksha Bandhan 2025 celebrations with brother Aksht, sister-in-law Ritu, and nephew Ashwatthama. See her heartwarming festive moments and upcoming projects.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 04:09 PM (IST)

Kangana Ranaut marked Raksha Bandhan 2025 with her family, sharing heartwarming moments from the festivities on social media. The actor celebrated the special occasion with her younger brother Aksht Ranaut, sister-in-law Ritu, and their son, Ashwatthama.

A Festive Family Gathering

On Saturday, Kangana took to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to post photos and videos from the celebration. In one picture, Kangana and Aksht are seen seated on the floor near a beautifully decorated altar, smiling warmly at each other, while little Ashwatthama stands between them. Dressed in a vibrant yellow saree with a matching blouse, Kangana exuded festive elegance.

 

Another frame captured a touching moment where Aksht bowed to touch his sister’s feet, receiving her blessings. The family later gathered on a couch, with Kangana holding her nephew and a pooja thali, joined by Ritu and Aksht for a group photograph. One candid shot showed Kangana laughing as Aksht folded his hands playfully.

Kangana’s Festive Wishes

Sharing the pictures, Kangana wrote, “Rakshabandhan ki hardik shubhkamnaen #RakshaBandhan2025 #RakshaBandan.” On her Instagram Stories, she posted a clip tying the rakhi to Aksht, along with a heartfelt note: "Sab bhaiyon ko mera pyaar aur ashirvaad.”

Family & Future Projects

Aksht, Kangana’s younger brother, married Ritu in 2020, and the couple welcomed their son, Ashwatthama, in 2023. The siblings also have an elder sister, Rangoli Chandel.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in 'Emergency', portraying late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The political drama released on January 17, 2025, and featured Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman.

Next, Kangana is set to make her Hollywood debut in 'Blessed Be the Evil', a horror drama directed by Anurag Rudra. She will star alongside Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone, with filming scheduled to begin this summer in New York.

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 04:09 PM (IST)
Aksht Ranaut Ashwatthama Emergency Movie KANGANA RANAUT Raksha Bandhan 2025 Ritu Ranaut Blessed Be The Evil
