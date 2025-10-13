Kajol Gets Nostalgic About Heartwarming Reunion With Shah Rukh Khan & Karan Johar

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentKajol Gets Nostalgic About Heartwarming Reunion With Shah Rukh Khan & Karan Johar

Kajol took to her social media account to share a heartfelt post reminiscing about her reunion with Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar at the Filmfare Awards 2025 held recently.

By : IANS | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 10:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Calling it one of those rare nights that felt "magical and imperfectly perfect", exactly like their movies, she penned down a heartfelt note. She wrote, "Had to do a #whathappenedthatnight post... it felt magical and cool and brought sooooooo many memories back! Think you guys felt all the love and laughter in the air as well. So glad that I wore Manish Malhotra’s saree and that it was almost the same as the one I wore in the song in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. "It was just an imperfectly perfect night... exactly like our movies!"

In the video reel shared by Kajol, she was seen walking hand in hand with Shah Rukh Khan on stage, also dancing to some of the iconic songs, recreating some of their most iconic movie moments. The duo, joined by Karan Johar towards the end of their performance, hugged and laughed as the audience erupted in applause, a sight that instantly transported fans back to the 90s era of "DDLJ" and "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai".

The post features several moments from the night, with Kajol performing alongside SRK on a medley of timeless hits, including "Sooraj Hua Maddham" from "Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham", "Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai" from "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", and ending with the unforgettable "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge" track. During the event, Shah Rukh Khan revealed on stage that Kajol had been extremely unwell but still travelled all the way to Ahmedabad, where the show was being held for the performance at his request.

"She instantly said yes despite being unwell, and I am so grateful to her for her gesture," he said, earning loud applause from the audience. Kajol's social media stories also featured behind-the-scenes glimpses, a heartwarming hug with SRK and Karan Johar, a monochrome throwback of her and SRK holding Filmfare trophies from their early years, and fresh snapshots with Anupam Kher and her team.

Dressed in a black sequined Manish Malhotra sari, Kajol exuded vintage charm, repeating the night in warmth, laughter and nostalgia. On the Filmfare stage, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were later joined by Karan Johar and Anupam Kher as well after their performance, creating a visual treat for "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge" fans.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 10:55 PM (IST)
Kajol SHAH RUKH KHAN
