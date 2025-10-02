Kajol And Rituparna Sengupta Celebrate Vijayadashami Together. Watch

Bollywood actress Kajol was spotted sharing festive moments with Bengali star Rituparna Sengupta at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal on Vijayadashami. Videos and photos from the event quickly surfaced on social media, capturing the cheerful reunion.

Kajol and Rituparna apply sindoor to each other

In one clip, Kajol is seen applying sindoor on Rituparna, who reciprocates the gesture. The duo then smiled warmly and posed for photographers. Kajol looked elegant in a red-and-white saree paired with a matching blouse, while Rituparna chose a yellow-and-red saree for the occasion.

Kajol was joined by her daughter Nysa Devgn, with whom she performed the Vijayadashami rituals. The mother-daughter duo also posed for the paparazzi, with Nysa donning a saffron suit. Kajol’s sister, Tanishaa Mukerji, was also present in a red saree; the sisters shared affectionate moments, including hugs and a traditional gesture where Tanishaa touched Kajol’s feet.

Over the course of the festival, Kajol has been making daily visits to the pandal, interacting with several notable celebrities. She was seen posing with Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Sumona Chakravarti, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, among others.

On Wednesday, Kajol’s husband, actor Ajay Devgn, joined her and Nysa for the celebrations. Donning traditional attire, Ajay posed for pictures with Kajol, Nysa, sister-in-law Tanisha, brother-in-law Ayan, and nephews Danish and Aaman Devgn.

Kajol’s upcoming projects

Kajol is currently busy with her talk show Two Much with Kajol, which premiered on September 25, airing new episodes every Thursday. She is also set to appear in The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha season 2 and the upcoming Prabhu Deva film Maharagni: Queen of Queens.

About Durga Puja

Durga Puja is an annual Hindu festival that honours Goddess Durga and her victory over the demon Mahishasura. The festival culminates on Vijayadashami (Dussehra), the tenth day, symbolizing the goddess’s triumph and her blessings for devotees.