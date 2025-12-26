‘Janwargiri Mat Kariye’: Kailash Kher Stops Gwalior Show After Crowd Chaos. Video

Singer Kailash Kher’s live performance in Gwalior on December 25 took an unexpected turn after crowd mismanagement forced the artiste to halt the show midway. The concert, which was part of a cultural event in the city, descended into chaos, leaving the singer visibly upset. Videos from the venue have since gone viral, showing Kher urging the audience to maintain discipline.

Kailash Kher halts Gwalior concert amid crowd chaos

Clips circulating on social media show several attendees breaking queues, jumping over barricades and pushing towards the stage in an attempt to get closer to the singer. The situation inside the venue quickly became unruly, raising serious safety concerns for the performers and crew.

Addressing the crowd directly, Kailash Kher paused the music and spoke firmly, expressing his disappointment over the lack of order.

“Humne aapki prashansa ki aur aap itna jaanwargiri kar rahe hain. Janwargiri mat kariye please... Agar koi humare instruments ya equipment ke paas aaya, toh hum show band kar denge (I'm praising you all and you are behaving like animals. Please don't behave like animals. If anyone comes anywhere near our instruments, equipment, we'll stop the show).”

Singer calls senior police officials to stage as situation worsens

As the disorder continued, the singer appealed for senior police officers to come on stage and take charge of the situation. While security personnel were present at the venue, their intervention failed to restore control. Eventually, Kher decided to stop the performance altogether.

Before exiting the stage, he addressed the crowd one last time, saying: “Aapko main pranaam karta hoon (I salute you).”

Concert held to mark Tabla Day and Gwalior Gaurav Diwas

According to Live Hindustan, Kailash Kher was performing at the Gwalior Mela Grounds as part of celebrations for Tabla Day and Gwalior Gaurav Diwas. The event, approved by the Culture Department, began around 7 pm.

The singer reportedly opened the evening with his popular track “Jaana Jogi De Naal Ve,” but the night ended prematurely due to the escalating chaos among attendees.