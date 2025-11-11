The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 has come under fire for unveiling an all-male jury for its Indian Panorama section. The announcement, made via IFFI’s official Instagram handle, immediately drew criticism from netizens who called out the organisers for the lack of gender diversity.

IFFI’s jury faces criticism

The 56th edition of IFFI, which will take place in Goa from November 20 to 28, revealed its jury for the Feature Films category earlier this week. Actor Raja Bundela has been appointed as the jury chairman, alongside members Krishna Hebbale, Kamlesh K Mishra, Malay Ray, Subhash Sehgal, Jadumoni Dutta, Aroon Baksi, Asim Sinha, Ashok Sharan, Sukumar Jatania, BS Basavaraju, Amaresh Chakrabarti, and Napoleon Thanga.

Sharing the announcement, IFFI wrote, “Meet our esteemed jury for the Indian Panorama - Feature Films category at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), taking place in Goa from 20–28 November 2025.”

The caption also described the members as “a distinguished panel of visionary storytellers and cinematic experts” who would celebrate “the most powerful short films and documentaries from across India.”

However, what caught everyone’s attention was the complete absence of female representation on the jury.

Social media users react strongly

Social media users were quick to call out the organisers, accusing them of gender bias. One comment read, “Women filmmakers are busy making the headlines, so they felt a little left out, hence, they made a Manel!!” Another questioned, “Did you not find any women on the jury in all of India?”

Others pointed out the irony of celebrating “visionary storytellers” while excluding women entirely. “Lack of women in the jury is glaring, do better,” wrote one user, while another asked bluntly, “Huh? What is this gender discrimination?”

All about IFFI 2025

IFFI 2025 is set to showcase over 240 films from 81 countries, including 13 world premieres, four international premieres, and 46 Asian premieres. Organisers have confirmed receiving a record 2,314 film entries from 127 countries.

The festival will open with Brazilian filmmaker Gabriel Mascaro’s The Blue Trail, while Japan will serve as the “Country of Focus” this year. The Indian Panorama’s feature section will be inaugurated by Amaran (Tamil), directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, and the non-feature section by Kakori.

IFFI will also pay tribute to cinematic legends such as Guru Dutt, Raj Khosla, Ritwik Ghatak, P. Bhanumathi, Bhupen Hazarika, and Salil Chowdhury by screening some of their most iconic works.

Star-studded masterclasses and global selections

A host of prominent names from Indian and international cinema — including Aamir Khan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anupam Kher, Ravi Varman, Bobby Deol, Suhasini Maniratnam, Kushboo Sundar, Pete Draper, and Sreekar Prasad — will conduct masterclasses during the week-long event.

Several acclaimed international films that have dominated major film festivals like Cannes, Venice, and Berlin will also be screened, including It Was Just an Accident, Father Mother Sister Brother, and Dreams (Sex Love).

IFFI 2025 will conclude with a special ceremony honouring superstar Rajinikanth’s 50 glorious years in Indian cinema.