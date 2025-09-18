'I Thank Yogi Ji': Disha Patani's Father After Men Who Fired At Their House Killed

Actress Disha Patani's father Jagdish Singh Patani thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after two men accused of firing at their Bareilly house were shot dead in a police encounter on Wednesday.

"I thank UP CM Yogi Adityanath on behalf of me and my family. As he had assured me, he found the criminals and took such strict action. I had a telephonic conversation with CM Yogi Adityanath today and thanked him as under his guidance, UP government and UP police are fully realising the vision of a fear-free society," Jagdish Patani, a retired DSP, said in a video message.

Shooter Killed In Encounter

The two men accused of opening fire at Patani’s ancestral residence in Bareilly were killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Wednesday, officials said. A Delhi Police personnel sustained injuries during the joint operation carried out by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, Haryana STF, and UP STF.

The firing incident took place in the early hours of September 12. Gunshots were fired at Patani’s family home in Bareilly’s Civil Lines area, where her father, mother, and elder sister, Khushbu Patani, were present. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility, alleging the attack was linked to comments supposedly made by Patani and her sister about two religious figures.

The two accused, identified as Ravindra from Rohtak and Arun from Sonipat, allegedly opened fire on police during the encounter in Ghaziabad. Both sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to the hospital, but succumbed.