Hrithik Roshan Showers Praise On NTR At War 2 Event: 'One-Take Final-Take Star'

To promote "War 2," starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR, a promotional event was held in Hyderabad. Hrithik praised NTR's dedication and work ethic, stating he learned from him.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 08:29 AM (IST)

Ahead of the release of one of 2025’s most awaited action blockbusters, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR, the makers held the film’s sole promotional event in Hyderabad.

Fans of both superstars poured in from across states, filling the venue with thunderous chants and unmatched energy.

Hrithik’s Heartfelt Praise for NTR

Addressing the euphoric gathering, Hrithik Roshan heaped praise on his co-star, saying, "Tarak, I have not just observed you, but I have learnt from you".

The Fighter actor went on to share how much he relates to the RRR star: "We have had very similar journeys for 25 years now, and I think Tarak sees a little bit of himself in me also. It is true when they say that he is a one-take final-take star".

 

 
 
 
 
 
Lessons Learned from His On-Screen Enemy

Revealing what he has imbibed from working alongside NTR, Hrithik expressed: "On set, Tarak, I have not just observed you, but I have learnt from you. I have learnt how to go into a shot 100% — not 99.99%, not 99.999, but 100%. Which is why when he comes out of a shot, there is no judgment on me. He will not even check the shot because he knows he has given everything to it. And I will apply that in my future films. Tarak, thank you for teaching me that.”

An Epic Dance-War Awaits in "Janaabe Aali"

Apart from their high-octane action sequences, Hrithik and NTR will also face off in a spectacular dance battle in the track Janaabe Aali.
The song, scored by Pritam, is sung by Sachet Tandon and Saaj Bhatt, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

 

 
 
 
 
 
About War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, War 2 is part of the ambitious YRF Spy Universe. The film features Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, with NTR making his much-awaited Bollywood debut as the antagonist.

The action entertainer is set to hit theatres on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

 

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 08:29 AM (IST)
Hrithik Roshan War 2 Jr NTR
