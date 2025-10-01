Hrithik Roshan Shares Mushy Unseen Moments With Saba Azad As They Mark 4 Years

Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad continue to be one of the industry’s most talked-about couples. Their relationship, often highlighted in family events and red-carpet appearances, recently marked a special milestone: four years together. To celebrate, Hrithik shared a touching social media post that offered fans a glimpse into their affectionate bond.

Hrithik Roshan posts pics with Saba

On Wednesday, Hrithik posted a carousel of intimate moments with Saba on Instagram, showcasing the warmth, playfulness, and closeness of their relationship. From partying together and taking cute selfies to celebrating birthdays at midnight and travelling hand-in-hand, the pictures captured some of their happiest memories. One striking shot showed Hrithik hugging Saba from behind, while another featured a tender moment of Saba dozing on his chest as he smiled for a selfie. Fans were quick to gush over these glimpses into their private life.

Captioning the post, Hrithik wrote, “Like walking through life with you… happy 4, partner,” along with hashtags like #curioussouls, #loveislearning, and #togetherisbetter. The post drew warm reactions from family and fans alike. His mother, Pinkie Roshan, commented, “So happy for you both,” while his cousin Pashmina called it “Adorbs.” Fans flooded the comments, with one writing, “Perfect for each other,” and another playfully saying, “Saba, which God did you pray to that you got him (damn lucky gurlll).” Another fan added, “The fifth photo is everything. Congrats! Our Hrtk found his soulmate.”

About Hrithik and Saba's relationship

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan; the couple divorced in 2014 after 14 years of marriage. In 2022, Hrithik publicly shared his relationship with Saba Azad on social media. Since then, the couple has been open about their romance, frequently posting pictures from vacations and personal moments together.

Recent projects

Hrithik was last seen in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Despite mixed-to-negative reviews, the film earned ₹364.35 crore worldwide. He is set to make his directorial debut with Krrish 3.

Saba, meanwhile, was last seen in Songs of Paradise, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, featuring Soni Razdan, Zain Khan Durrani, and others. She also stars in Anurag Kashyap’s thriller crime drama Bandar, with Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. The film premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival and is awaiting theatrical release.