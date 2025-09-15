Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodJavier Bardem Calls For 'Sanctions On Israel' During 2025 Emmys Appearance

Javier Bardem Calls For 'Sanctions On Israel' During 2025 Emmys Appearance

Javier Bardem denounces the Gaza genocide on the 2025 Emmys red carpet, supporting Film Workers for Palestine. See what he said and how Paramount responded.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 08:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Oscar-winner Javier Bardem used his platform at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards to issue a bold political statement, arriving on the red carpet wearing a keffiyeh scarf and speaking out in support of Film Workers for Palestine. Nominated for his role as José Menendez in Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Bardem didn’t shy away from using the global spotlight to advocate for action against what he described as a genocide in Gaza.

Bardem Speaks Out: “I Cannot Work With Someone Who Justifies Genocide”

While speaking with Variety’s Marc Malkin, Bardem addressed his stance clearly and unequivocally: “Here I am today, denouncing the genocide in Gaza,” Bardem said. “I am talking about the IAGS, the International Association of Genocide Scholars, who study thoroughly genocide and has declared it is a genocide. That’s why we ask for a commercial and diplomatic blockade and also sanctions on Israel to stop the genocide. Free Palestine.”

He further stated,

“I cannot work with someone that justifies or supports the genocide. That’s as simple as that. We shouldn’t be able to do that, in this industry or any other industry.”

Industry-Wide Pledge Gains Momentum

In the days leading up to the ceremony, Film Workers for Palestine circulated an open pledge that drew signatures from 3,900 artists and industry professionals, including Bardem. The statement commits signees to refusing collaboration with Israeli institutions and film companies implicated in what the pledge calls “genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people.”

The pledge specifies that complicity includes “whitewashing or justifying genocide and apartheid, and/or partnering with the government committing them.”

Notable co-signers of the pledge include Ava DuVernay, Yorgos Lanthimos, Adam McKay, Emma Stone, Riz Ahmed, Tilda Swinton, Ayo Edebiri, Olivia Colman, Mark Ruffalo, Boots Riley, and Hannah Einbinder.

Paramount Responds — and Bardem Fires Back

In response to the growing boycott calls, Paramount issued a statement condemning actions aimed at silencing Israeli filmmakers, saying:

“Silencing individual creative artists based on their nationality does not promote better understanding or advance the cause of peace... The global entertainment industry should be encouraging artists to tell their stories and share their ideas.”

Bardem addressed Paramount’s statement directly, emphasizing that the movement is not targeting individuals.

“Film Workers for Palestine do not target any individuals based on identity,” Bardem clarified. “The targets are those film companies and institutions that are complicit and are white-washing or justifying the genocide and its apartheid regime. We do stand with those who are helping and being supportive of the oppressed people.”

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 08:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Javier Bardem 2025 Emmys Javier Bardem Free Palestine Bardem Keffiyeh Emmys Javier Bardem Paramount Response
