Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Avengers: Doomsday misses India IMAX, clashing with Dune.

Dune: Part Three secured IMAX screens early due to filming.

Disney offers Infinity Vision, other premium viewing alternatives.

IMAX absence could impact Marvel's opening premium collections.

Marvel fans in India waiting to watch Avengers: Doomsday on IMAX screens may have to reconsider their plans. Despite being one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases, the film will reportedly miss out on an IMAX release in the country as Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three has secured the format for its December 18 release. The simultaneous arrival of both films has sparked what is being called the 'Dunesday' clash. While Dune: Part Three has an early advantage in the premium format, Disney has other plans to give Marvel audiences a large-screen experience.

Why Is Avengers: Doomsday Not Releasing In IMAX In India?

The reason behind Avengers: Doomsday missing an IMAX release in India is its box office clash with Dune: Part Three. Both films are scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 18, making it one of the biggest Hollywood release-day face-offs.

However, Dune: Part Three reportedly secured IMAX screens well in advance, leaving little room for the Marvel film. With the available IMAX screens in India committed to Denis Villeneuve's film, Avengers: Doomsday is expected to miss the format, at least during its opening run.

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Why Did Dune: Part Three Get IMAX Priority?

One of the major reasons Dune: Part Three secured the premium format is its use of IMAX cameras during filming. Director Denis Villeneuve has extensively used the technology to capture the film's large-scale visuals, making IMAX an important part of its theatrical presentation.

Warner Bros. reportedly secured the IMAX exclusivity window before Disney moved Avengers: Doomsday to the same December release date. Consequently, the Marvel film has been left without access to the format in India during the initial theatrical window.

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The situation is particularly significant because IMAX screenings have traditionally attracted considerable interest for major Marvel releases. Films such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame drew audiences willing to pay premium ticket prices for the larger-screen experience.

How Will Disney Release Avengers: Doomsday In India?

Although Avengers: Doomsday will miss IMAX screens in India, Disney is preparing alternative premium viewing options. The studio has introduced Infinity Vision, its own certification for premium large-format cinema screens.

The film is expected to be promoted across Infinity Vision-certified theatres, along with formats such as 4DX and ICE. These options will allow audiences to experience the film on larger screens and through specialised theatrical technology, even without IMAX.

However, the absence of IMAX could affect the film's premium-format collections during its opening weekend, particularly in major Indian cities where Marvel films generally attract strong demand for IMAX tickets.

Can Avengers: Doomsday Still Beat Dune: Part Three At The Box Office?

Despite losing the IMAX advantage, Avengers: Doomsday could still have a strong opening in India. Marvel enjoys a substantial fan following in the country, and the film is expected to draw audiences across regular and other premium cinema formats.

Meanwhile, Dune: Part Three has an advantage among viewers who specifically want to experience the film in IMAX. The two releases will therefore compete for audiences with different viewing preferences.

Ultimately, the box office performance will depend on audience response, advance bookings and word of mouth. For Indian Marvel fans, however, one thing appears certain: watching Avengers: Doomsday in IMAX may not be an option during its opening run.