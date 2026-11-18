Punjabi actress Love Gill has become the subject of online criticism following an emotional moment in Bigg Boss 20. In the November 17 episode, Love was seen struggling to control her emotions after a heated argument with fellow contestant Amrapali Dubey.

The actress later sat alone in the garden area, visibly distressed and trying to stop herself from crying. However, the scene did not receive much sympathy from viewers. Several social media users accused Love of deliberately displaying her emotions to attract ScoutOp's attention, while others questioned whether her breakdown was genuine. Here's what happened inside the house.

Dude, Love Gill is DAMN clever! 😭 The way she planned this whole thing is actually scary. I still believe she'll go to any extent to get Scout back on her side. Bhagwan bacha lena Scout ko.😭🙏 Although, ngl, this was my favourite part of the episode! 😂🔥 #ScoutOP #Biggboss20 — Vasu (@NotVasuu) November 18, 2026

Love Gill's Argument With Amrapali Dubey

The disagreement started when Amrapali questioned Love's behaviour towards ScoutOp, whom she considers her 'brother'. Their equation had already attracted attention after Scout's fiancée, Kaashvi, reportedly raised concerns about their closeness. Following Salman Khan's reprimand, Love and Scout had also been seen keeping their distance inside the house.

Acting bolta hai usko!! Love Gill ek actress hai 🥰. Itna sympathy etc etc chaiya jaoo Salman sai bola usko Sympathy dai lmaoooo dead hogya uska future maat karo ab support Join Scout fandom — IZUNA (@izuna_x10) November 18, 2026

During her confrontation with Amrapali, Love expressed frustration over repeated discussions about her personal relationships. She also asked the other contestants not to make remarks about her character, claiming that everyone was targeting her.

WTF? Did she just sit in the perfect angle where she wud be visible to Scout on purpose?! https://t.co/dnAPBxOnIx — Neon Man (@NeonMan_01) November 17, 2026

Later, Love told Kanika Gill that she was feeling low and wanted to spend some time walking in the garden. She was subsequently seen sitting alone, with her legs visibly shaking as she tried to calm herself. The actress repeatedly urged herself not to cry.

Love Gill knew Scout was awake and outside so she told Kanika I’ll go outside for a while.She probably thought Scout would see her sitting there crying and come back to comfort her. But Scout simply walked away. That was so satisfying to watch😭😂❤️ #ScoutArmy #ScoutOP𓃵 #BiggBoss2O — 𝓚𝔂𝓵𝓲𝓮 𝓤𝓷𝓲𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓼𝓮 ♡ (@kylieiconi) November 17, 2026

Netizens Accuse Love Gill Of Seeking ScoutOp's Attention

Another moment in the episode caught viewers' attention when ScoutOp came out of the bathroom area and noticed Love sitting alone in the garden. However, he did not approach her and instead walked back inside the house.

Following the episode, several viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. Some accused Love of deliberately staging the emotional scene in the hope that Scout would notice her, while others questioned the sincerity of her tears.

ALSO READ | ‘Ghar Wapsi Karlo, Ram Pal Naam Rakh Lo’: Maulana Sajid Rashidi To Javed Akhtar Over ‘Rama In Blood Of All Indians’ Remark

One user wrote, "Dude, Love Gill is DAMN clever! The way she planned this whole thing is actually scary. I still believe she'll go to any extent to get Scout back on her side. Bhagwan bacha lena Scout ko."

Another commented, "Love Gill ki acting chal rahi thi." A third user criticised her, writing, "Love Gill cheap tactics! She was deliberately waiting for Scout to come so she could show her crying & Scout comes running." Another netizen added, "Love Gill was sitting outside crying just for attention, but Scout walked in and completely ignored her. He didn't entertain her unnecessary drama or give her the attention she was desperately seeking."

ALSO READ | 'Rama Is In Every Indian's Blood': Javed Akhtar Says Lord Rama's Ideals Go Beyond Religious Beliefs

Love Gill's Upcoming Clash With Mahhi Vij

Meanwhile, Love Gill is set to feature in another heated moment in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 20. According to reports, the actress will allegedly bite Mahhi Vij's hand during a captaincy task. The incident is expected to bring another round of confrontations inside the house.

With Love's equation with ScoutOp continuing to attract attention, her actions inside the house remain a talking point among viewers.