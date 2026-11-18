Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Doctors challenged Sunny Deol's film

Delhi High Court heard petition, producer offered disclaimer.

Court dismissed plea after producer assured film disclaimer.

Film releases November 20; another legal challenge pending.

The Delhi High Court has finally resolved the controversy raised by doctors regarding Sunny Deol's upcoming film Surya: Anth Se Aarambh Tak. The doctors had objected to the film's trailer, alleging that it portrayed doctors in a derogatory and defamatory manner.

A group of doctors approached the High Court over this. However, the court dismissed the petition after the film's producers assured it that a disclaimer would be included in the trailer and the entire film.

Doctors Object To Trailer, Allege Negative Portrayal

Dr. Nishant Soni and other doctors argued in the petition that the film's trailer portrays the medical profession negatively. This could create a misconception about doctors among the general public. The doctors argued that in many parts of the country, there are already incidents of assault on doctors and hospital staff by relatives of patients. Therefore, portraying doctors negatively in films could further threaten their safety.

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The petitioners told the court that doctors are often targeted by family members who are upset with a patient's death or treatment. In such an environment, portraying the entire medical profession as corrupt or inaccurate in films could fuel public anger and distrust towards doctors. The doctors also stated that they had raised their complaints with the relevant authorities, but no action was taken.

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Surya Is A Remake Of The Malayalam Film 'Joseph', Says Producer

Senior advocate Rajiv Nair, representing the film producer, told the court that Surya is a remake of the Malayalam film Joseph. The original film has already been released and has not been banned. He also pointed out that the Malayalam film has received numerous national and international awards. The producer assured the court that a clear disclaimer will be placed in the trailer and throughout the film, stating that the film is based on a fictional story and is an adaptation of the Malayalam film Joseph.

The Court Said That After Relying On The Disclaimer, There Is No Need For An Order

Justice Amit Mahajan, taking the producer's assurances on record, stated that since the original Malayalam film had already been released and had not been banned by any authority, and that the producer had also agreed to include a disclaimer, there was no need for a separate order in this petition. The court clarified that the petition was being disposed of in light of the doctors' concerns and the producer's assurances. The central government also informed the court that no permission had been granted to the film at that time.

Public Interest Litigation Against The Film Has Already Been Dismissed

Earlier, a division bench of the Delhi High Court refused to hear a public interest litigation filed by Dr. Nachiketa Bhatia and Dr. Dhruv Chauhan, which also sought a stay on the film's release. The doctors alleged that the film's trailer portrayed physical violence against medical staff as bravery and attempted to portray the entire medical profession as corrupt.

The Film Is Scheduled To Release On November 20

Sunny Deol's film, Surya, starring Anant Se Aarambh, is scheduled to release in theaters on November 20th. Now, with the producer's assurance that a disclaimer will be included in the film's trailer and in the film itself, the issue raised by the doctors in the Delhi High Court has been resolved. However, a legal challenge related to the film remains pending in the Rajasthan High Court.