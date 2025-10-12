Shah Rukh Khan Trolls Karan Johar Over ‘Ozempic’, Gets A Savage Reply On Stage

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan Trolls Karan Johar Over ‘Ozempic’, Gets A Savage Reply On Stage

Shah Rukh Khan teased Karan Johar over his alleged use of “Ozempic” during the 70th edition of the Filmfare Awards held in Ahmedabad.

By : IANS | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

When SRK asked KJo about his significant weight loss, the filmmaker said that he has been exercising a lot.

King Khan asked Karan, "Bahaut alag lag rahe ho,(You are looking very different)" to which Karan responded with, "Zyada exercise karne laga hoon aajkal. ( I have been working out a lot)"

SRK took a dig at him, saying, "Ohh, you are working out! Are you trying to go for the Ozempic?". Instantly correcting himself, Shah Rukh added, "I mean Olympic".

Giving one of his witty comebacks, something he is famous for, Karan said, "Haan, Wankhede mein hai Olympics. Aaoge? (The Olympics are in the Wankhede this year. Will you come?)".

Karan has constantly denied the rumours of losing all that weight using Ozempic or a similar medicine, attributing his transformation to hard work and discipline.

Both Karan and SRK hosted the Filmfare this year.

Speaking about the same, Shah Rukh said in a statement, “From the first time I held the Black Lady in my hands, to sharing countless memories with my colleagues and fans over the years; it’s been a journey of love, cinema, and magic. To return as a co-host for the 70th year is truly special, and I promise we’ll make it a night to remember, full of laughter, nostalgia and celebration of the movies we all love”.

KJo added, “Filmfare is not just an award, it’s a legacy that has shaped the very narrative of Indian cinema and continues to live across generations. From the year 2000, I have attended almost every Filmfare Awards and hosted many as well. As we celebrate 70 glorious years, I am truly delighted to co-host what promises to be one of the most memorable nights ever”.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 03:50 PM (IST)
Karan Johar SHAH RUKH KHAN
