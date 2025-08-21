Emily In Paris Season 5 Heads To Venice, Know Release Date And More

The wait is finally over for fans of Emily in Paris. Netflix has announced that the much-loved series will return with its fifth season on December 18, 2025. This time, Emily’s adventures will take her from the streets of Paris and Rome to the enchanting canals of Venice.

Emily In Paris Season 5 First Look

Netflix also unveiled a set of first-look images from the new season. Leading lady Lily Collins debuts a chic bob haircut, signaling a new phase in Emily’s journey. The pictures also feature Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello and Ashley Park as Mindy, along with glimpses of the vibrant Italian backdrop that will shape the upcoming storyline.

Storyline: Love, Work, and Secrets

According to the official synopsis, Emily, now heading Agence Grateau Rome, will face professional hurdles and romantic dilemmas as she adjusts to life in a new city.

“But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, leading to heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily embraces her French lifestyle until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, she emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and readiness for new possibilities,” reads the description, quoted by Variety.

Star-Studded Ensemble

Alongside Collins, Season 5 will feature returning cast members Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg, and Michèle Laroque.

Filming and Production

Filming began in May 2025, continuing directly after the Season 4 finale where Emily moved to Rome to manage Agence Grateau’s Italian office while deepening her relationship with Marcello.

Created and written by Darren Star, Emily in Paris Season 5 promises a blend of romance, fashion, drama, and Italian flair when it streams on Netflix on December 18.