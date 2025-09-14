ED Summons Mimi Chakraborty, Urvashi Rautela Over Illegal Betting App Case

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 10:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Trinamool Congress MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty along with Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela in connection with an ongoing probe into an alleged illegal betting app racket. The two celebrities have been called to appear at the agency’s Delhi headquarters next week as investigators widen the scope of the inquiry.

Mimi Chakraborty and Urvashi Rautela summoned by ED

According to officials, Mimi Chakraborty has been directed to appear before the ED on Monday, while Urvashi Rautela has been asked to depose on Tuesday. Their names have surfaced during the agency’s probe into the controversial betting platform 1xBet, which has been under the scanner for alleged money laundering, tax evasion and duping investors of large sums of money.

This development comes just days after former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was questioned by the ED for nearly eight hours over his alleged links to the same case. Earlier in August, another ex-cricketer, Suresh Raina, was also interrogated by the agency regarding his association with the betting platform. Several other actors, influencers, and sports personalities have also been asked to provide clarity on their ties to the brand.

Illegal betting app case

The Union government has already taken a strong stance against online gambling and real-money gaming, introducing legislation to ban such practices. Data shared in Parliament highlighted the growing scale of the problem: more than 22 crore Indians are believed to have accounts on betting apps, with nearly half of them—about 11 crore—regular users. Experts estimate that the Indian online betting market is worth over USD 100 billion and continues to expand at a rate of nearly 30 percent annually.

Between 2022 and June 2025, authorities issued over 1,500 orders to block betting and gambling platforms operating in violation of Indian law. Despite the crackdown, platforms like 1xBet have continued to attract attention due to their widespread reach and celebrity endorsements, prompting the ED to intensify its probe.

As of now, both Mimi Chakraborty and Urvashi Rautela are expected to provide their statements in person, after which the agency will determine the next steps in the investigation.

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 10:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mimi Chakraborty Urvashi Rautela
