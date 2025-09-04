Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Deepika Padukone Creates History As First Indian Jury Member For Louis Vuitton Prize 2025; Ranveer Singh’s Reaction Wins Hearts

Deepika Padukone became the first Indian jury member for the Louis Vuitton Prize 2025, stunning in a stylish outfit at the event.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 07:45 AM (IST)
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has added yet another feather to her cap by becoming the first Indian jury member for the prestigious Louis Vuitton Prize 2025. Known for breaking barriers globally, Deepika once again proved why she is one of India’s most celebrated international icons.

But what truly melted hearts was husband Ranveer Singh’s adorable reaction, proving yet again that he is Deepika’s loudest cheerleader both on and off the screen.

A Style Statement That Turned Heads

Deepika took to social media to share a series of pictures from the grand event, leaving fans in awe of her breathtaking look. The actress stunned in a striking Louis Vuitton ensemble—a bold yellow-and-brown printed silk shirt paired with a shimmering golden mini skirt adorned with dramatic floor-length fringe details.

She completed the look with golden stud earrings, sleek black heels, and a chic handbag. With her hair tied up in a neat bun and makeup kept subtle yet elegant, Deepika exuded perfect Parisian glamour.

In her caption, she wrote, “Congratulations to all the winners! I cannot wait for the world to witness your magic!”

 

 
 
 
 
 
Ranveer Singh’s Sweet Comment Steals the Show

Ranveer Singh, who is known for hyping up his wife’s achievements, left a playful yet affectionate comment on her post, calling her “Hot Mama.” Fans quickly noticed his remark, showering the couple with love and praising Ranveer for always supporting Deepika’s milestones.

What’s Next for Deepika Padukone

On the professional front, Deepika will next be seen in director Atlee’s much-anticipated sci-fi drama AA22 x A6, co-starring Allu Arjun and produced by Sun Pictures. The project has already created massive buzz and is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

With global recognition and an exciting film lineup ahead, Deepika Padukone continues to make India proud on the world stage.

 

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 07:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Louis Vuitton Ranveer SIngh
