Deepika Padukone And Farah Khan Unfollow Each Other On Instagram; Fans Speculate Fallout

HomeEntertainmentDeepika Padukone And Farah Khan Unfollow Each Other On Instagram; Fans Speculate Fallout

Rumours swirl about a fallout between Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan after they reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. This follows Farah's alleged digs at Deepika's demands.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 09:40 PM (IST)
Bollywood fans are buzzing after Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. The actress, who was launched by Farah in Om Shanti Om, has shared a close friendship with the choreographer-director over the years.

Their recent Instagram activity, however, has sparked speculation about a possible fallout, especially following Farah’s recent digs at Deepika’s alleged 8-hour workday demands.

No Confirmation Yet, But Fans Are Concerned

While the exact reason and timing behind the Instagram unfollow remain unclear, fans are concerned about the state of their relationship. Interestingly, Farah Khan has also unfollowed Ranveer Singh, though the actor continues to follow the filmmaker.

Deepika and Farah have collaborated on several successful films, including Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year, making this news even more surprising for fans.

Farah Khan’s Digs at Deepika’s Alleged Demands

Farah’s recent comments have only fueled speculation. In a YouTube vlog, she visited Radhikka Madan, who recalled her first audition for Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. Farah asked,“You didn’t have an 8-hour shift, I am guessing?"

Radhikka replied, “56 hours non-stop or 48 hours non-stop," to which Farah hinted she does not support an 8-hour work shift, joking, “Aise tapke hi toh sona banta hai (this is how gold is made)."

In another vlog visit to Rohit Saraf’s house with her cook Dilip, Farah jokingly remarked about Deepika: “Deepika Padukone ab sirf 8 ghanta shoot karti hai, usko show pe aane ka time nahi hai (She now shoots only for 8 hours, she doesn’t have time to come to our show).”

She added a cheeky comment in response to a question about when Deepika would visit the show: “Jiss din tu gaon jaayega naa uss din aayegi (the day you go to your village)."

Deepika’s Recent Film Exits

The speculations come amid Deepika Padukone’s recent exits from major projects. She was reportedly dropped from Prabhas starrer Kalki 2, as well as Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. Reports suggested her demands—including eight-hour workdays, a high salary, and a share in the film’s profits—were points of contention for the filmmakers, fueling further discussions about her professional choices.

 

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 09:40 PM (IST)
