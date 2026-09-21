Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Taylor Swift attended Chiefs game, supporting Travis Kelce.

She celebrated his touchdown, pointing to her wedding ring.

Swift declared

Her second game attendance confirms continued post-wedding support.

During the Kansas City Chiefs’ clash with the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift made her feelings clear in a unique way. As Kelce scored his first touchdown of the 2026 season, the singer pointed towards her wedding ring and appeared to shout, “That’s my husband!”

Swift watched the game from the Chiefs’ VIP box as Kansas City looked to build on its 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos in the season opener on September 14.

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Taylor Swift Celebrates Travis Kelce Touchdown

Video from the stadium captured Swift leaping from her seat and excitedly pointing at the ring Kelce placed on her finger in July. She then celebrated his touchdown with the declaration, “That’s my husband!”

A separate clip shared by the official NFL X account showed Swift celebrating with people around her in the suite. She was seen high-fiving fellow guests and shouting, “Let’s go!”

The singer, 36, attended the game wearing a Chiefs tank top and jeans. She was joined at Arrowhead Stadium by her parents, Scott Swift and Andrea Swift, as well as Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce.

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Taylor Swift Continues To Support Travis Kelce

Swift has remained a regular presence at Kelce’s NFL games since their relationship began, and Sunday marked her second Chiefs appearance since the couple’s July wedding.

Her previous appearance came just days earlier, when she attended Kansas City’s win over the Denver Broncos. During that game, Kelce moved into second place on the all-time receiving-yards list for tight ends, passing retired Dallas Cowboys star Jason Witten.