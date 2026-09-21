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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTaylor Swift Points To Her Wedding Ring After Travis Kelce's Touchdown Score, Says 'That's My Husband': WATCH

Taylor Swift Points To Her Wedding Ring After Travis Kelce's Touchdown Score, Says 'That's My Husband': WATCH

Taylor Swift celebrated Travis Kelce’s touchdown at the Chiefs-Colts game by pointing to her wedding ring and shouting, “That’s my husband!”

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Sep 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Taylor Swift attended Chiefs game, supporting Travis Kelce.
  • She celebrated his touchdown, pointing to her wedding ring.
  • Swift declared
  • Her second game attendance confirms continued post-wedding support.

During the Kansas City Chiefs’ clash with the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift made her feelings clear in a unique way. As Kelce scored his first touchdown of the 2026 season, the singer pointed towards her wedding ring and appeared to shout, “That’s my husband!”

Swift watched the game from the Chiefs’ VIP box as Kansas City looked to build on its 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos in the season opener on September 14.

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Taylor Swift Celebrates Travis Kelce Touchdown

Video from the stadium captured Swift leaping from her seat and excitedly pointing at the ring Kelce placed on her finger in July. She then celebrated his touchdown with the declaration, “That’s my husband!”

A separate clip shared by the official NFL X account showed Swift celebrating with people around her in the suite. She was seen high-fiving fellow guests and shouting, “Let’s go!”

The singer, 36, attended the game wearing a Chiefs tank top and jeans. She was joined at Arrowhead Stadium by her parents, Scott Swift and Andrea Swift, as well as Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce.

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Taylor Swift Continues To Support Travis Kelce

Swift has remained a regular presence at Kelce’s NFL games since their relationship began, and Sunday marked her second Chiefs appearance since the couple’s July wedding.

Her previous appearance came just days earlier, when she attended Kansas City’s win over the Denver Broncos. During that game, Kelce moved into second place on the all-time receiving-yards list for tight ends, passing retired Dallas Cowboys star Jason Witten.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Taylor Swift react to Travis Kelce's touchdown?

After Travis Kelce scored his first touchdown of the 2026 season, Taylor Swift pointed at her wedding ring and appeared to shout,

Who attended the Chiefs game with Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift was accompanied by her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce. They watched the game together from the Chiefs' VIP box.

How often does Taylor Swift attend Travis Kelce's NFL games?

Swift has regularly attended Kelce's NFL games since their relationship began. The game against the Colts was her second appearance since their July wedding.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Sep 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Taylor Swift Kansas City Chiefs Nfl Travis Kelce United States News Taylor Swift Travis Kelce
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