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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSamay Raina, Medha Shankr To Marry In December? Comedian Says ‘Sorry, Will Have To Postpone’

Samay Raina, Medha Shankr To Marry In December? Comedian Says ‘Sorry, Will Have To Postpone’

Samay Raina and Medha Shankr have reacted to the wedding rumours, with Samay adding that they might have to postpone.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 21 Sep 2026 08:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wedding rumors concerning Samay Raina and Medha Shankr recently emerged.
  • Samay Raina humorously suggested postponing the wedding.
  • Medha Shankr also dismissed wedding rumors, calling them baseless speculation.
  • Rumors originated from Reddit, public sightings, and social media posts.

Samay Raina and Medha Shankr have long been linked as being in a romantic relationship, with one report even claiming that they are set to marry in December. The report further claimed that the duo are currently holidaying and Samay wants to marry Medha “as soon as possible”. Following this, Samay has finally broken his silence on the wedding rumours, saying that they might have to postpone the “wedding”.

Samay Raina, Medha Shankr To Marry In December?

After coming across a news report stating that they are set to marry in December, Samay took to his Instagram Story and wrote, “December mai toh mera India tour hai [I have my India tour in December], Medha Shankr sorry, will have to postpone.”

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He also used the song Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate by Lata Mangeshkar and Shailendra Singh in his post.

Medha too reacted to her “wedding” with Samay. She wrote, “Me scrolling past all the baseless wedding rumours like.” In the same story, she also wrote, “Kya Kahein [What should I say?],” in Hindi.

How Did Samay, Medha’s Wedding Rumours Start?

The wedding rumours started with a Reddit post that claimed that they are set to marry in December following their current vacation. The person behind the Reddit post claimed that he is close to Samay’s family.

This was fuelled further after a picture purportedly showing the two in Switzerland went viral on social media. In the image, a man and a woman who appear to be Samay and Medha can reportedly be seen strolling through Interlaken, Switzerland. However, the picture is blurred, making it impossible to independently verify whether the two individuals are indeed Samay and Medha.

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The dating rumours between the two started after Samay and Medha were seen together in public more than once, including at the Mumbai premiere of Anandam back in June. They also headed off in different directions once photographers saw them. 

Following this, Filmfare reported that the two had been on the same flight and were later spotted together at Mumbai Airport.

More recently, a deleted post from Medha’s account showed her in a green T-shirt in what looks like an indoor setting. Some fans pointed out that the grey wall in the background resembled one that appeared in a recent Samay’s rap video.

The two have, for the first time, reacted to the wedding rumours.

Earlier, Samay was linked to Sharon Verma, who was a contestant on season one of India’s Got Latent and then appeared as a guest judge on season two. However, Samay, during an AMA session, said that he and Sharon are not dating and that all of it is just “the internet doing its thing”.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Samay Raina and Medha Shankr getting married?

Samay Raina reacted to rumors of their December wedding by saying he has an India tour and would have to postpone. Medha Shankr also dismissed the rumors as

How did the wedding rumors involving Samay and Medha begin?

Wedding rumors began with a Reddit post claiming a December marriage after a vacation. A blurred photo from Switzerland, purportedly of them, further fueled these speculations.

How did Samay Raina respond to his wedding rumors?

Samay Raina posted on Instagram, stating he has an India tour in December and would need to postpone the

What was Medha Shankr's response to the wedding speculation?

Medha Shankr reacted to the rumors on her Instagram story, writing that she was

What sparked previous dating rumors between Samay Raina and Medha Shankr?

Previous dating rumors arose from public sightings at a Mumbai premiere and airport. A deleted post from Medha with a background resembling Samay's rap video also contributed.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Sep 2026 08:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
ENtertainment News Medha Shankr Samay Raina
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