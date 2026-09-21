Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New films 'Daayra' and 'Vibe' had mixed opening weekend.

Kunal Khemu's 'Vibe' notably rose, collecting 3 crore Sunday.

Ongoing 'Mirzapur The Movie' earned 5 crore on Sunday.

Long-runner 'Hanuman Ansh' soared with 13.75 crore Sunday.

Several films competed for audiences at the box office on Sunday, September 20, after a fresh batch of releases arrived in cinemas on September 18. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Daayra', Kunal Khemu's 'Vibe' and the Hollywood release 'Resident Evil' opened that day. Alongside these new films, 'Mirzapur The Movie' and 'Hanuman Ansh' continued their theatrical runs. Here is how the films performed on Sunday, according to Sacnilk's early trend report.

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'Daayra' Sunday Box Office Collection

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Daayra' had a subdued opening after arriving in theatres on September 18. The film collected Rs 1 crore on its first day before showing some improvement on Saturday, when it earned Rs 1.75 crore.

The film maintained the same collection on its third day. As per Sacnilk's early estimates, 'Daayra' brought in Rs 1.75 crore on Sunday. Its three-day India net collection has now reached Rs 4.50 crore.

'Vibe' Sunday Collection

Starring Kunal Khemu, Preity Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastav, 'Vibe' also began its box office journey on a slow note. The film opened with Rs 1.70 crore on Friday but picked up pace on its second day, collecting Rs 2.65 crore.

According to Sacnilk's early trend figures, the film saw another rise on Sunday and earned Rs 3 crore on its third day. With this, 'Vibe' has recorded a three-day India net collection of Rs 7.45 crore.

'Mirzapur The Movie' Third Sunday Collection

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu's 'Mirzapur The Movie' has continued to draw audiences during its theatrical run. The film registered a noticeable jump on its third Saturday, earning Rs 4.50 crore.

Sacnilk's early trend report estimates that the film collected Rs 5 crore on its 17th day, which marked its third Sunday. Its total India net collection after 17 days now stands at Rs 215.70 crore.

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'Hanuman Ansh' Seventh Sunday Collection

More than six weeks into its theatrical run, 'Hanuman Ansh' continues to attract viewers to cinemas. The film witnessed a sharp rise on its seventh Saturday, collecting Rs 9.75 crore on its 44th day.

The momentum strengthened further on Sunday. According to Sacnilk's early trend report, 'Hanuman Ansh' earned Rs 13.75 crore on its 45th day, marking its seventh Sunday. Its total India net collection over 45 days has now reached Rs 271.88 crore.