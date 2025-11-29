Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The unexpected postponement of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal’s wedding has triggered a wave of online speculation. While the couple’s teams confirmed that the ceremony was halted due to a medical emergency involving Smriti’s father — who reportedly fell seriously ill on the morning of November 23 and was rushed to the hospital — rumours soon spiralled across social media dragging the wedding choreographers into the controversy.

Amid the noise, choreographers Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz Khan have stepped forward to categorically deny any connection to the postponement.

Nandika Dwivedi Says Rumours Are ‘Deeply Hurtful’

After briefly switching her account to private to escape trolling, Nandika returned to social media with a detailed statement.

“Over the past few days, I’ve seen speculation about my involvement in a situation that has been deeply personal for other people. I want to address and clarify that the assumptions being made about me, particularly the idea that I played a role in disrupting anyone’s relationship, are simply not true.”

Calling the situation “extremely painful,” she added, “Please understand, this will not be easy for me to come out of; I cannot be falsely accused anymore. Please… it is taking a toll on my mental health. I had been receiving threats which family members could see, and that’s why I had my account private.”

In her concluding remarks, she pleaded with fans to stop the harassment:

“Please, I request you all to stop the rumours… Please do not take my name further than this; I have nothing to do with any of it. Eventually, the truth will find its way.”

Gulnaaz Khan Also Dismisses Speculation

Choreographer Gulnaaz also shared her response, stressing the need for restraint online.

“I’ve noticed a lot of speculation and false claims going around about me and my friend Nandika, so let me clear this straight. We are not the person involved in this issue… Just because we know someone socially or have a photo with them doesn’t mean we are connected to their personal matter.”

She urged people to avoid “jumping to conclusions,” thanking those who extended support.

Families Recovering; Wedding Still on Hold

Both Smriti’s father and Palash Muchhal were discharged from the hospital earlier this week. However, the wedding — which was set to be one of the most talked-about celebrity unions of the year — will remain postponed until the families decide on a new date.