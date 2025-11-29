Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSmriti–Palash Wedding Delay: Choreographer Calls Out False Claim, ‘I Didn’t Disrupt Anyone’s Relationship’

Smriti–Palash Wedding Delay: Choreographer Calls Out False Claim, ‘I Didn’t Disrupt Anyone’s Relationship’

After Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal postponed their wedding due to a medical emergency, choreographers Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz Khan deny rumours linking them to the delay.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 05:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The unexpected postponement of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal’s wedding has triggered a wave of online speculation. While the couple’s teams confirmed that the ceremony was halted due to a medical emergency involving Smriti’s father — who reportedly fell seriously ill on the morning of November 23 and was rushed to the hospital — rumours soon spiralled across social media dragging the wedding choreographers into the controversy.

Amid the noise, choreographers Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz Khan have stepped forward to categorically deny any connection to the postponement.

Nandika Dwivedi Says Rumours Are ‘Deeply Hurtful’

After briefly switching her account to private to escape trolling, Nandika returned to social media with a detailed statement.

“Over the past few days, I’ve seen speculation about my involvement in a situation that has been deeply personal for other people. I want to address and clarify that the assumptions being made about me, particularly the idea that I played a role in disrupting anyone’s relationship, are simply not true.”

Calling the situation “extremely painful,” she added, “Please understand, this will not be easy for me to come out of; I cannot be falsely accused anymore. Please… it is taking a toll on my mental health. I had been receiving threats which family members could see, and that’s why I had my account private.”

In her concluding remarks, she pleaded with fans to stop the harassment:

“Please, I request you all to stop the rumours… Please do not take my name further than this; I have nothing to do with any of it. Eventually, the truth will find its way.”

Gulnaaz Khan Also Dismisses Speculation

Choreographer Gulnaaz also shared her response, stressing the need for restraint online.

“I’ve noticed a lot of speculation and false claims going around about me and my friend Nandika, so let me clear this straight. We are not the person involved in this issue… Just because we know someone socially or have a photo with them doesn’t mean we are connected to their personal matter.”

She urged people to avoid “jumping to conclusions,” thanking those who extended support.

Families Recovering; Wedding Still on Hold

Both Smriti’s father and Palash Muchhal were discharged from the hospital earlier this week. However, the wedding — which was set to be one of the most talked-about celebrity unions of the year — will remain postponed until the families decide on a new date.

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 04:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Palash Muchhal Smriti Mandhana Wedding Smriti Mandhana Father Health Celebrity Wedding Delay
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'No Differences Between Us; BJP Making False Allegations': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Show Unity After Breakfast
'No Differences Between Us': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Show Unity After Breakfast
India
Airbus Software Fix Disrupts Nearly 350 Flights In India, DGCA Confirms Impact Across Major Airlines
Airbus Software Fix Disrupts Nearly 350 Flights In India, DGCA Confirms Impact Across Major Airlines
India
Cyclone Ditwah Nears TN: Flights Cancelled, Trains Disrupted; Schools Shut In 13 Districts As Heavy Rains Begin
Cyclone Ditwah Nears TN: Flights Cancelled, Trains Disrupted; Schools Shut In 13 Districts As Heavy Rains Begin
India
‘Sir Please Forgive Me...': Kiran Bedi Urges PM Modi To Step In As Delhi Continues To Choke
‘Sir Please Forgive Me...': Kiran Bedi Urges PM Modi To Step In As Delhi Continues To Choke
Advertisement

Videos

Cyclone Ditwa: Over 80 dead as Ditwa Cyclone Triggers Massive Floods, India Sends NDRF Aid
Breaking: 27-year-Old Shot Dead in Shahdara, Police Probe Mystery Attackers
Breaking: CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Meet Over Breakfast Amid Congress Power Tussle
Breaking: West Bengal tourist attacked in Nawada, police detain accused after FIR
Breaking: PM Modi attends Day 2 of DGP-IGP meet in Raipur, focus on security & Naxal threat
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget