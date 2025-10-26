Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan’s Emotional Farewell To Satish Shah: ‘Known You Since I Was 15’

Salman Khan’s Emotional Farewell To Satish Shah: ‘Known You Since I Was 15’

Salman Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to late actor Satish Shah, saying that he was someone who lived life king-size.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Oct 2025 08:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mumbai: Salman Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to late actor Satish Shah, saying that he was someone who lived life king-size.

Salman took to his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and dropped a photo most likely from their 1997 movie "Judwaa".

Revealing that he had known the veteran actor ever since he was 15 years old, Salman penned, "Known u since I was 15… life lived kingsize.. May your soul rest in peace. Will miss u Satish Ji…(sic)."

The last rites of Satish Shah took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium in the Vile Parle West area of Mumbai on Sunday. Several members of the industry attended the funeral to pay their last respects to the actor.

His ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ co-actors Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghvan, Rajesh Kumar, and Ratna Pathak Shah arrived at the crematorium along with Ratna’s husband Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, and Supriya Pathak.

Additionally, Deepak Parashar, Niel Nitin Mukesh, Avatar Gill, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, Rumi Jaffery, Anang Desai, and David Dhawan also took part in the funeral.

Satish Shah, credited for his work in movies such as "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro", and "Main Hoon Na", passed away on Saturday in Mumbai at the age of 74.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stated that Satish Shah will be remembered as 'a true legend of Indian entertainment'.

Expressing his grief over the loss of the veteran actor, PM Modi shared on his official X handle, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment (sic)."

"His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. (sic)," PM added.

Many B-town celebs used social media to offer their condolences on the loss of the iconic actor.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Oct 2025 08:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Satish Shah Salman Khan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Pan-India SIR: ECI Presser On Monday, Likely To Announce Revision Exercise For Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Kerala, Assam
Election Commission Presser On Monday, Likely To Announce SIR For TN, Bengal, Kerala, Assam
World
Strengthening Ties With Pakistan Won’t Undermine Partnership With India: US State Secretary Rubio
Strengthening Ties With Pakistan Won’t Undermine Partnership With India: US State Secretary Rubio
Cities
Driver In Kurnool Double-Decker Bus Crash That Killed 20, Arrested
Driver In Kurnool Double-Decker Bus Crash That Killed 20, Arrested
Cities
Cyclone ‘Montha’ To Hit Andhra Coast On Oct 28; Red Alert In Four States, All Odisha Districts On Alert
Cyclone ‘Montha’ To Hit Andhra Coast On Oct 28; Red Alert In Four States, All Odisha Districts On Alert
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget