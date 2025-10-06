Raghav Juyal Shares Amusing Story Of Entering Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat For The First Time

Actor Raghav Juyal, who recently won praise for his role in Aryan Khan’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, has shared a memorable anecdote about the first time he stepped inside Mannat — Shah Rukh Khan’s legendary sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai.

Although Raghav has been a part of the entertainment industry for over a decade, it was only two years ago that he finally experienced walking through the gates of the iconic residence to meet Aryan Khan. And as he recalls, the visit was anything but ordinary.

Raghav Juyal Recalls First Visit to Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Mannat

“The first time I entered Mannat, there was a scanner like the ones at the airport,” Raghav said in an interview. “I had to go through it because people were like, ‘Who is this guy? Has someone come to find work?’”

Once inside, curiosity got the better of him. “By mistake, I asked Aryan which was his room. Then I realised, this is Shah Rukh Khan’s house — you don’t have rooms here, you have full floors. Aryan just laughed and said, ‘Come, let’s go up.’ We sat there and jammed, and later went out for dinner with his friends,” he told NDTV.

His Mother’s Excited Reaction

The experience left a lasting impression on Raghav, not just for him but for his family too. “I told her, ‘Mummy, I just came from Mannat.’ She got so excited and started asking, ‘How is it from inside? How is their bathroom? Did you see the library?’ I had to tell her, ‘Mummy, I didn’t go there as a broker, please relax!’” he recalled with a laugh.

A Diehard SRK Fan

Visiting Mannat was especially meaningful because Raghav comes from a family of Shah Rukh Khan fans. “It’s a huge deal for me. I’m a jabra, diehard fan. All of us are fans, but I proudly claim I’m his biggest fan. I even belong to a family of SRKians. We’ve been making his fan accounts since Orkut days. Whenever I’ve worked with him, I’ve always felt it’s a surreal dream. This time was no different. I’m sure this will keep happening again and again,” he shared in a past interview with SCREEN.

What’s Next for Raghav?

Raghav is now reportedly part of King, Siddharth Anand’s upcoming gangster thriller produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Reflecting on his long association with SRK, he said, “My first meeting with Shah Rukh sir was years ago when I did a dance in Happy New Year (2014).

Then I used to keep meeting him in the shows I hosted. But this was the first time I was in direct contact with Aryan. I was selected after an audition, and the rest is history.”