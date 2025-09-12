Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Lolo Is My Best Friend': Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Backs Karisma, Slams Priya In Estate Row

Mandhira Kapur calls Karisma Kapoor her best friend and accuses Priya Sachdev of isolating her and coercing their mother into signing documents after Sunjay Kapur's death.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 01:16 PM (IST)
As the battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 crore estate continues to unfold in the Delhi High Court, new voices are emerging from within the Kapur family. In a fresh twist, Sunjay's sister Mandhira Kapur has publicly thrown her support behind his second wife, actor Karisma Kapoor, while levelling serious allegations against his third wife, Priya Sachdev.

Speaking in a recent interview with NDTV, Mandhira revealed her deep bond with Karisma, referring to her by nickname and stating,

“Priya ne mujhse doori banayi, Lolo meri sabse achi dost hai.”
(Priya Sachdev isolated me; Lolo [Karisma Kapoor] is my best friend.)

Mandhira Praises Karisma’s Parenting

Mandhira also spoke with warmth and admiration for Karisma’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, who are currently in court fighting for a share of their late father’s estate.

“Meri bhateeji aur bhatije, Samaira aur Kiaan, ko Karishma ne jis tarah se paala hai, us par mujhe bohot garv hai. Jab main unse baat karti hoon aur woh mujhe batate hain ki woh kya kar rahe hain aur unki zindagi kaisi hai, toh mujhe bohot garv hota hai.”
(I am very proud of the way Karisma has raised my niece and nephew, Samaira and Kiaan. Whenever I speak to them and they tell me about their lives and what they are doing, I feel extremely proud.)

Her emotional words come at a time when the children, represented by Karisma, have alleged that Priya Sachdev forged Sunjay Kapur’s will to exclude them from the inheritance.

Allegation of Coercion After Sunjay’s Death

In a separate conversation with CNN-News18, Mandhira made disturbing claims regarding the treatment of her mother, Rani Kapur, after Sunjay’s passing. She accused board members of Sona Comstar, Sunjay’s company, of locking her mother in a room and coercing her into signing documents without disclosure.

“I was there, banging on the door, not knowing what was going on. I know the doors were locked. My mother told me. She was in a grieving space. She did not know what was going on."

Mandhira added that her mother later confessed, “I have signed something. I did what I was told. I don’t know what I have signed.”

She expressed anguish over the incident, saying it felt like a betrayal of family values.

“For me to see how my mother today, everything being stolen from her, is personal. All of us were taught to look after our mother. It was inbuilt in us. It is very personal.”

Inheritance Battle Far From Over

The court has ordered Priya Sachdev to submit a full disclosure of Sunjay Kapur’s assets, while the authenticity of the disputed will remains under legal scrutiny. With multiple family members now speaking out, the case is expected to become even more complex as the October hearing approaches.

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 01:16 PM (IST)
Karisma Kapoor Samaira Kapoor Kiaan Kapoor Sona Comstar Priya Sachdev Rani Kapur Sunjay Kapur Will
