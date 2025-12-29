Justice Ranjit Singh Calls For Uncut Release Of Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjab ’95 Amid CBFC Row

Nearly three years after completion, filmmaker Honey Trehan’s historical drama Punjab ’95 continues to face uncertainty in India, with certification hurdles preventing its release. The film, which stars Diljit Dosanjh as human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, remains stuck after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reportedly demanded extensive edits. Now, retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge and noted human rights activist Justice Ranjit Singh has publicly called for the film to be released without any cuts, underscoring its factual and historical significance.

Justice Ranjit Singh Backs Film’s Authenticity

Justice Ranjit Singh, who has recently taken charge as chairman of the reconstituted Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO), stated that the film accurately reflects established facts surrounding Khalra’s custodial killing. Emphasising that the events depicted are supported by evidence and judicial findings, he said, “The film is very close to reality. It depicts a sequence of events that was not merely an allegation, but something that was clearly established through evidence. These are facts that required to be told. I see no objection to any part of the film. What it shows is real and supported by material already on record. In my view, Punjab ’95 must be released without any cuts.”

CBFC’s Demands and Director’s Stand

Directed by Honey Trehan, Punjab ’95 traces Khalra’s investigations into illegal cremations and enforced disappearances during Punjab’s counter-insurgency era in the 1990s. Despite being completed years ago, the film has not received clearance for release in India.

Trehan previously revealed that the CBFC had suggested 127 cuts, a move he believes would fundamentally alter the film. “I understood the pressure on producers to make these cuts, but I felt the film would no longer reflect my direction. If they are enforced, I would remove my name from the film,” he said.

He also questioned the rationale behind some of the objections, including demands to remove references to Punjab, the Punjab Police, and even former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. “The story is set in Punjab. Why would any sensible person remove ‘Punjab’ from the title itself? They are Punjabi cops wearing a turban, and they tell me to call them ‘Police’ and not ‘Punjab Police’. Where is the logic?” he asked. Addressing another objection, Trehan added, “They also said don’t take Indira Gandhi’s name. Okay, so then what should I call her? There’s a film called Emergency that has been made on her whole life, and I can’t even have one person take her name in the film? Why such partiality?”

Family Support and Release Uncertainty

Trehan reiterated that Punjab ’95 is rooted in history, not political commentary, expressing deep frustration over prolonged delays. “I have waited and been patient for two and a half years. If you can’t express through your art, then where is the democracy? I have no words. This is how it is right now. Beyond a point, it’s in nobody’s control,” he said.

Jaswant Singh Khalra’s family has consistently backed the unaltered release of the film. His wife, Paramjit Kaur Khalra, has opposed the suggested cuts, stating that the project was made with the family’s consent and should be shown as intended.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies, the film also stars Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky. Initially titled Ghalughara, the project was renamed following objections. While an uncut international release was slated for May 16, 2025, it was later postponed. Diljit Dosanjh informed fans via Instagram, “We are sorry, and it pains us to inform you that the movie Punjab ’95 will not release on May 16 due to circumstances beyond our control.”