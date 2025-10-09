Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Music composer Ismail Darbar is at the centre of controversy after comments about his daughter-in-law, actor Gauahar Khan, drew widespread criticism online. In a recent interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani, Darbar praised Gauahar for being a devoted wife and mother but expressed that he does not support women continuing professional work after marriage and motherhood.

“I come from a backward family. We used to turn away whenever a sensuous scene came in a movie. That happens in our house even today. Gauahar is part of our family now, and we are responsible for her reputation. But I can’t tell her not to work, that right only belongs to Zaid,” he said.

He added, “I avoid watching anything that might bother me because I know I won’t be able to tolerate it, and if I can’t tolerate it, I will confront them.” Darbar also cited his wife Ayesha, who left her career after becoming a mother, as an example, saying she made the “greatest sacrifice for their family.”

Reddit and Netizens React

After snippets of the interview surfaced online, social media users quickly criticised Darbar’s statements, calling them regressive. One Reddit user wrote, “Who is going to earn then? Gauahar is the most famous and accomplished person in this family.” Another questioned, “Who gave Zaid the right to permit or restrict her from working? She’s an adult, not a minor.”

Others called out Darbar’s “patriarchal mindset,” noting that Gauahar’s achievements far surpass those of her husband, Zaid Darbar, a choreographer and influencer. One user commented, “It’s the same old mentality, if she’s a woman, she should stay home. Maybe tell your son to work harder instead of asking your daughter-in-law to quit.”

Gauahar and Zaid’s Personal Life

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar married in December 2020, after meeting during the COVID-19 lockdown. They reportedly first met at a grocery store, and Zaid later messaged Gauahar on social media, calling her “the most beautiful woman he had ever seen.” Their friendship soon blossomed into romance, leading to marriage.

The couple welcomed their first son, Zehaan, in May 2023, and another baby boy in September 2025. Despite the controversy over Darbar’s comments, fans have rallied behind Gauahar, praising her for balancing her professional career with family and motherhood.