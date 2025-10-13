Everything To Know About Bridgerton Season 4: Benedict’s Story, Cast, Release Dates, And Plot

Netflix has finally put an end to the long wait for Bridgerton fans! The streaming giant unveiled the release date for the much-anticipated Bridgerton Season 4 along with a dazzling teaser that promises more romance, drama, and opulence from the world of the ton.

The hit Regency-era series will return in two parts next year, with Part 1 releasing on January 29, 2026, and Part 2 arriving on February 26, 2026. Much like the previous season, the upcoming installment will have eight episodes, each filled with love, longing, and the unmistakable flair of Lady Whistledown’s society gossip.

Benedict Bridgerton’s Turn to Shine

The new teaser gives fans a glimpse into the next romantic lead — Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson. The scene opens with Benedict walking down a grand hallway, nearly brushing past a mysterious “Lady in Silver.” The woman in question is Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), a maid employed by Araminta Gun (Katie Leung), who will later steal Benedict’s heart at a masquerade ball hosted by Lady Bridgerton.

This season is inspired by Julia Quinn’s third novel, An Offer from a Gentleman, and will chronicle Benedict’s struggle to reconcile his feelings for two women — unaware they are, in fact, the same person.

A Tale of Love, Mystery, and Identity

Netflix shared the official synopsis, teasing what’s in store for fans: “When fate brings Benedict and Sophie back together, Benedict wrestles between the reality of his affection for this intriguing maid and the fantasy of the Lady in Silver — unaware that they are the same person. Will Benedict’s inability to see these women as one in the same derail the undeniable spark between him and Sophie? And can love truly conquer anything.”

This season promises to explore themes of identity, social class, and forbidden love — all wrapped in the grandeur and glamour that Bridgerton is known for.

Bridgerton Season 4: Familiar Faces Return

Alongside Thompson, viewers can look forward to seeing familiar faces, including Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, and Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling.

With its mix of passion, masked mystery, and ballroom intrigue, Bridgerton Season 4 is poised to be Netflix’s biggest romantic spectacle of 2026.

So, dearest reader, prepare your teacups and gossip fans — Lady Whistledown is about to spill once more.