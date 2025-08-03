Bina Kak Shares Adorable Throwback Pics Of Salman Khan Bonding With Kids

Salman Khan may be known for his stern, larger-than-life on-screen persona, but off-camera, the superstar is admired for his compassionate and soft-hearted nature — especially when it comes to children.

Bina Kak’s Special Post for Salman

Veteran actress Bina Kak took to Instagram to share a series of throwback pictures showcasing Salman’s tender side. The photos capture the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor enjoying carefree moments with little kids.

In one image, Salman is seen outdoors, lying on a string bed with a few children, flashing a gentle smile at the camera. Another picture shows him helping a child trying to balance on a bicycle.

Sharing these memories, Kak wrote: "How SK bonds with little children ..generous, compassionate and caring with all ..@ankurkak @amritakak @beingsalmankhan ..fond memories ..."

For the uninitiated, Bina Kak has played Salman’s on-screen mother in "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya" (2005) and "God Tussi Great Ho" (2008).

Salman Returns as Bigg Boss Host

On the work front, Salman is back to host the 19th season of Bigg Boss. The grand premiere is set for August 24, streaming on JioCinema at 9:00 PM and airing on COLORS at 10:30 PM.

Talking about the upcoming season, Salman said: "I have been a part of 'Bigg Boss' for very long now, and as we all know, 'Bigg Boss' reinvents the game every year, aur iss baar, it is gharwalo ki sarkar. And when too many people start pulling the strings, it’s bound to get messy. That’s when the cracks show, and the house turns into a warzone."

Upcoming Film: Battle Of Galwan

Apart from Bigg Boss, Salman will also be seen in Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle Of Galwan, a film based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, a disputed border region in Ladakh.