Akanksha Chamola Trolled As Fans Claim She’s ‘Not Supporting’ Husband Gaurav Khanna

Ever since actor Gaurav Khanna stepped into the Bigg Boss 19 house, he has become a hot topic of discussion among fans. While the actor continues to garner support and cheers from viewers, his wife Akanksha Chamola’s silence on social media has left many curious.

Recently, when Akanksha shared a series of pictures on Instagram, netizens quickly filled the comments section, questioning why she hasn’t publicly supported her husband’s journey on the reality show.

Fans Troll Akanksha Chamola for ‘Not Supporting’ Gaurav

In the comments, several fans pointed out Akanksha’s lack of posts about Gaurav. Some asked why she hasn’t spoken a word about his participation, while others speculated if she might be “jealous.”

“Is she jealous of her husband?” asked one user.

“Why don’t you say anything about Gaurav?” wrote another.

“Not even a single post to motivate GK fans,” a third added.

“She has no post to support GK,” another comment read.

Who Is Akanksha Chamola?

Akanksha Chamola is a television actress admired for her natural charm on screen. She made her acting debut with the popular serial Swaragini (2015–2016), earning appreciation for her effortless performance. She later appeared in Bhootu (2017–2018) and was also part of Can You See Me (2022) on Zee One, continuing to carve her space in the industry.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Akanksha holds a postgraduate degree in Commerce before venturing into acting. Her combination of academic success and artistic talent makes her an inspiring figure for aspiring actors.

Gaurav and Akanksha’s Love Story

The love story of Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola has all the elements of a fairytale. The two first met during an audition, where Gaurav instantly felt a connection. To break the ice, he jokingly introduced himself as “Rakesh,” a name Akanksha found old-fashioned, and pretended to be new to the industry, even asking her for acting tips.

Their interaction continued when Gaurav offered Akanksha a ride to her next audition. Before parting ways, he suggested she Google his real name—sparking curiosity that eventually blossomed into love.

After dating for some time, the couple tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.