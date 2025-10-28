‘Baahubali Was A Turning Point’: Tamannaah Bhatia Says The Film Taught Her Self-Belief

Tamannaah Bhatia’s journey in cinema is a testament to passion, persistence, and evolution. The actress began her acting career two decades ago with the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra (2005). Soon after, she shifted her focus to the South film industry, making her mark in both Tamil and Telugu cinema.

However, the defining moment in Tamannaah’s career came ten years later when she starred alongside Prabhas in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning (2015). Her memorable portrayal of Avanthika — marked by elegance, intensity, and stellar dance performances — made her an instant nationwide sensation. She later reprised her role in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), cementing her position as one of Indian cinema’s most prominent stars. Since then, Tamannaah has been unstoppable.

'Baahubali Taught Me the Most'

In a recent conversation with Filmfare, Tamannaah opened up about the personal and professional impact of the Baahubali franchise on her life.

Reflecting on her experience, she said,“Baahubali was a film that I learned the most about. We were shooting against a green screen, so we had to imagine a lot of things. I learned much about VFX and how it’s used to enhance a film. It gave me a lot more confidence to be experimental. From there onwards, I really refrained from taking people's opinions seriously. I started to trust my gut a lot more. It gave me a lot of insight into my own personality.”

The experience not only honed her acting skills but also shaped her creative instincts, giving her the courage to explore diverse roles and unconventional scripts.

Baahubali: The Epic Set to Hit Theatres

Tamannaah, along with her co-stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishna, and Sathyaraj, is now gearing up for the release of Baahubali: The Epic.

The upcoming film is a re-edited and remastered single-film version combining Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, featuring previously unseen scenes. Scheduled to release on October 31, this special edition promises to rekindle the magic of the iconic saga on the big screen.

What’s Next for Tamannaah

Beyond Baahubali: The Epic, Tamannaah continues to stay busy with exciting projects. She was last seen grooving to the song “Ghafoor” in Aryan Khan’s show The Ba**ds of Bollywood* and will next be seen in O’ Romeo, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.