Singer-composer B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan are celebrating the arrival of their baby boy. The couple shared the joyful news on social media, marking an emotional new chapter in their lives after enduring a devastating personal loss a few years ago. B Praak, known for chart-topping tracks such as Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge and Mann Bharryaa 2.0, made the announcement through a heartfelt joint post with Meera on Instagram.

B Praak and wife Meera become parents

In the post, B Praak shared a poster of Lord Krishna carrying a deeply symbolic message. The text on the image read, “DDVIJ BACHAN Twice Born - A Spiritual Rebirth.” Accompanying the image, the singer penned a moving note expressing gratitude and hope. He wrote, “By the divine grace of Radheshyam, we are blessed with a baby boy on December 1, 2025. Our hearts overflow with gratitude and joy. The sun rises again, bringing light, hope, and new beginnings into our lives.”

The announcement was met with an outpouring of love from fans, friends and members of the music industry, with congratulatory messages flooding the comments section.

B Praak on losing his newborn son in 2022

The news carries special significance for the couple, given B Praak’s earlier revelation about the loss of their newborn son in June 2022. In an emotional interview with Subhankar Mishra in 2024, the singer had opened up about the tragedy, struggling to hold back tears as he recalled the painful period.

Reflecting on that moment, B Praak had said, "Agar life mein koi bhari laga, kisko uthana, toh vo apne bete ki... Usse bhari cheez maine life mein uthayi hi nahi. Main apni mummy ko bol raha ki hum kya kar rahe hain, maine toh itna bhaar uthaya hi nahi. I came back to the hospital, and Meera mujhe dekhte hi boli, 'Dafna aaye na tum. Mujhe dikha toh dete'. That was the bad time. We lost everything in life. Itne negative ho gaye. Aaj tak vo mere se iss baat se naraaz hai (If there’s anything heavy in life, something impossible to bear, it was the loss of my son. I was telling my mother, ‘What was I doing?’ I have never lifted such weight in my life. I came back to the hospital, Meera looked at me and said, ‘You could have shown me the baby before burying him’. Till today she is angry with how I handled the situation. We became so negative)."

B Praak and Meera Bachan got married on April 4, 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, son Adabb, in 2020. With the birth of their newborn, the family now begins a new journey filled with healing, faith and renewed hope.