Avneet Kaur Seen With Suryakumar Yadav And His Wife At Mahakal Temple, Fans Puzzled

As Team India gears up for the Australia T20 series, Suryakumar Yadav took a spiritual break and visited Ujjain’s revered Mahakal Temple along with his wife, Devisha Shetty. But what caught everyone’s attention online wasn’t just the couple’s devotional outing—it was actor Avneet Kaur’s unexpected presence beside them.

On Monday, Suryakumar shared glimpses from his temple visit on Instagram, captioning the video, “Jai Shree Mahakal.” The clip showed the cricketer and his wife sitting quietly with folded hands during the aarti. However, fans with a keen eye noticed Avneet Kaur in the same frame, sparking widespread curiosity.

Netizens react

“Woh Avneet thii kya side mei (Was that Avneet on the side)?” one user asked, while another commented, “Yes… Virat made her more famous.” Others wondered, “Avneet kya kar rahi hai inke saath (What is Avneet doing with them)?” and “Was it Avneet behind them?”

“Wait a minute… Avneet,” another stunned fan wrote.

Though the exact reason behind Avneet’s presence remains unclear, it’s still not known whether she joined the couple for the temple visit or happened to be there coincidentally.

Interestingly, Avneet also posted photos from her own visit to the shrine on the same day—her birthday. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Taking blessings from lord shiva on my birthday… Har Har Mahadev.”

Avneet Kaur and Virat Kohli saga

Earlier this year, the actress made headlines when Virat Kohli accidentally liked one of her Instagram posts, setting social media abuzz. The cricketer later addressed the confusion through his Instagram Stories, clarifying, “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

On the work front

Avneet was last seen in Love in Vietnam, a cross-cultural romantic drama co-starring Shantanu and Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan. According to IMDb, the film, inspired by the Turkish novel Madonna in a Fur Coat, explores “a passionate cross-cultural romance that unfolds between Vietnam and Punjab.” The film hit theatres last month.