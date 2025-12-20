Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Aryan Khan Wins Maiden Award, Says He Loves Trophies 'Just Like Dad' But Dedicates Win To Mom

Winning Best Debut Director for The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan said he loves awards like Shah Rukh Khan but dedicated his first win to his mother Gauri Khan.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 12:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has added his first major professional milestone to his name by winning an award for his directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Accepting the honour, Aryan acknowledged his fondness for awards—much like his father—but stressed that the recognition had nothing to do with Shah Rukh Khan. Instead, he dedicated the win to his mother, Gauri Khan.

Aryan was presented with the Best Debutant Director of the Year award at the NDTV Indian of the Year ceremony held in New Delhi on Friday. He attended the event with his nani, Savita Chhibber, who was seen getting visibly emotional as he delivered his acceptance speech. Clips from the moment quickly began circulating on social media.

Aryan Khan thanks Netflix and his cast and crew

Taking the stage, Aryan began by thanking the people who stood by him through his first outing as a director. “Good evening everyone. Sabse phele main apne cast, crew aur Netflix ko thank you kehna chahtha hun jinhone ek first time director pe itna bharosa kiya aur mere saath itne pyaar, mehnaat aur enthusiasm ke saath kaam kiya. Congratulations to all the winners tonight. (First of all, I would like to thank my cast, crew and Netflix for placing so much faith in a first-time director and for working with me with such love, hard work and enthusiasm),” he said.

Aryan dedicates award to his mother Gauri Khan

He then spoke about the personal significance of the award, adding with a touch of humour, “Yeh mera phela award hai and I hope mujhe aur bhi bahut sare awards milenge kyunki mere dad ki tarahn mujhe bhi aawards bahut pasand hain. But this award is not for him. This award is for my mom kyunki meri mom mujhse hamesha kehti hain jaldi sona, logun ka mazak nahi udana aur gaali galoch bilkul nahi… aur aaj inhi sab cheezun ke liye mujhe yeh award mila hai.. Thank you for making my mom the happiest woman in the world and I know aaj ghar jaake mujhe thodhi kum dant padegi (This is my first award, and I hope I win many more because, just like my dad, I really love awards. But this award is not for him. This award is for my mom, because she always tells me to sleep early, not to make fun of people, and absolutely no abusive language… and today, I received this award for all those very things. Thank you for making my mom the happiest woman in the world, and I know that when I go home today, I’ll be scolded a little less.)”

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Aryan made his entry into the entertainment industry as a director on September 18 with Netflix’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The satirical series, featuring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba and Bobby Deol in key roles, struck a chord with viewers for its irreverent take on the Hindi film industry. The show delves into Bollywood’s internal power dynamics and the struggles of outsiders attempting to survive in a fiercely competitive space. Anya Singh, Mona Singh and Manoj Pahwa also appear in pivotal roles.

Earlier this month, The Ba***ds of Bollywood was named IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Series of 2025, further cementing Aryan Khan’s successful start behind the camera.

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 12:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
SHAH RUKH KHAN Aryan Khan The Ba***ds Of Bollywood
Read more
