After the underwhelming performance of 'Sikandar', director AR Murugadoss has addressed the film’s lack of impact at the box office. While the movie starred superstar Salman Khan and marked his return to Eid releases after two years, it failed to resonate with critics and audiences alike. Speaking during the promotions of his next venture 'Madharaasi', Murugadoss reflected on the experience and what may have contributed to the film’s downfall.

Murugadoss on Sikandar failure

Murugadoss admitted that language and cultural disconnect were significant obstacles in the making of 'Sikandar'. “When we make films in our mother tongue, it gives us strength. We know what is happening here. Today there’s a trend going and suddenly the audience gets connected with that trend,” he explained.

Highlighting the complexity of working in Hindi, the filmmaker added, “For once, I can take up Telugu films, but Hindi may not work for us because after we write the script, they translate into English. Then it is again translated in Hindi. We can only guess what they are saying, but we are exactly not sure about what is happening. When you make film in an unknown language and place, it feels like you are handicapped. It is like you don’t have hands.”

He concluded, “I strongly believe our strength depends on where and the culture we belong to.”

What Went Wrong With Sikandar?

Despite a massive release on March 30 and a cast that included Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj, 'Sikandar' failed to meet expectations. The action drama followed the story of Sanjay Rajkot, a man who challenges a corrupt political system. Although it managed to earn over ₹200 crore globally, it was still labeled a disappointment by industry standards, particularly given Salman Khan’s track record.

The film faced sharp criticism for its direction, screenplay, and performances. Even its digital release on Netflix in May didn’t reverse the audience’s perception, as the film continued to receive mixed to negative reviews.

Murugadoss’s candid admission underscores the challenges that filmmakers often face when stepping outside their linguistic and cultural comfort zones. While Sikandar may have faltered, the director’s insights provide a valuable look at the often unseen struggles behind big-budget cinema.