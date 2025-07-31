Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAR Murugadoss Opens Up On ‘Sikandar’ Failure, Cites Language Barrier As Key Challenge

AR Murugadoss Opens Up On ‘Sikandar’ Failure, Cites Language Barrier As Key Challenge

Director AR Murugadoss reflects on the box office failure of Sikandar, citing the challenge of working in an unfamiliar language and culture as a major reason for its lackluster reception.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 05:12 PM (IST)

After the underwhelming performance of 'Sikandar', director AR Murugadoss has addressed the film’s lack of impact at the box office. While the movie starred superstar Salman Khan and marked his return to Eid releases after two years, it failed to resonate with critics and audiences alike. Speaking during the promotions of his next venture 'Madharaasi', Murugadoss reflected on the experience and what may have contributed to the film’s downfall.

Murugadoss on Sikandar failure

Murugadoss admitted that language and cultural disconnect were significant obstacles in the making of 'Sikandar'. “When we make films in our mother tongue, it gives us strength. We know what is happening here. Today there’s a trend going and suddenly the audience gets connected with that trend,” he explained.

Highlighting the complexity of working in Hindi, the filmmaker added, “For once, I can take up Telugu films, but Hindi may not work for us because after we write the script, they translate into English. Then it is again translated in Hindi. We can only guess what they are saying, but we are exactly not sure about what is happening. When you make film in an unknown language and place, it feels like you are handicapped. It is like you don’t have hands.”

He concluded, “I strongly believe our strength depends on where and the culture we belong to.”

What Went Wrong With Sikandar?

Despite a massive release on March 30 and a cast that included Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj, 'Sikandar' failed to meet expectations. The action drama followed the story of Sanjay Rajkot, a man who challenges a corrupt political system. Although it managed to earn over ₹200 crore globally, it was still labeled a disappointment by industry standards, particularly given Salman Khan’s track record.

The film faced sharp criticism for its direction, screenplay, and performances. Even its digital release on Netflix in May didn’t reverse the audience’s perception, as the film continued to receive mixed to negative reviews.

Murugadoss’s candid admission underscores the challenges that filmmakers often face when stepping outside their linguistic and cultural comfort zones. While Sikandar may have faltered, the director’s insights provide a valuable look at the often unseen struggles behind big-budget cinema.

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 05:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rashmika Mandanna AR Murugadoss Sikandar Box Office Collection Sikandar Failure Salman Khan Sikandar Sikandar Netflix
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
Cities
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
India
'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India
'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India
Cities
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget