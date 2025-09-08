Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid Announces India Tour, Netizens Ask, 'Tour For What?'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Content creator and actor Apoorva Mukhija, better known online as Rebel Kid, has stirred up chatter yet again—this time by announcing her first-ever India tour.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 02:47 PM (IST)
Content creator and actor Apoorva Mukhija, better known online as Rebel Kid, has stirred up chatter yet again—this time by announcing her first-ever India tour. While her fans are excited, many internet users are still trying to figure out what exactly the tour will feature.

Apoorva Mukhija’s nationwide tour

On Sunday, Apoorva shared the big update on Instagram. Alongside a poster, the organisers wrote, “Rebel & friend’s energy is hitting your city soon! Apoorva aka @the.rebel.kid is going on a nationwide takeover tour… India, it’s time to vibe.” The poster revealed that the tour will take place between October and November 2025.

Reposting the announcement on her Stories, Apoorva added, “See you in your city.”

 
 
 
 
 
Netizens react with confusion

As soon as the news went public, social media was abuzz with comments—ranging from curiosity to criticism. Many users seemed baffled about what Apoorva plans to do on stage.

“Worst part is people will actually go,” one user wrote, while another asked, “Karegi kya ye tour me (What will she do in this tour)?”

Others wondered, “What would she be doing on stage? Talk??” Another described it as the “craziest announcement ever.”

Some fans expressed disappointment: “I am her fan but even I will not pay to see her. What is she gonna do anyways? Give a storytime on stage?”

A few comments were more blunt—“What’s the talent she’s gonna showcase there?”, “Probably for hurling abuses here and there,” and “Aw hell nah.”

About Rebel Kid

Apoorva has built her following through her raw and unfiltered storytelling. She recently appeared in Prime Video’s reality series The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar.

Earlier this year, she was caught in controversy after appearing on comedian Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, where remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia sparked outrage. During that period, she stepped away from social media briefly before returning with new content.

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 02:47 PM (IST)
