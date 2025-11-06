Anunay Sood’s Ex-Fiancée Brinda Sharma Remembers Him: 'Met Him In August, We Talked Whole Night'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentAnunay Sood’s Ex-Fiancée Brinda Sharma Remembers Him: 'Met Him In August, We Talked Whole Night'

Brinda Sharma, ex-fiancée of late travel influencer Anunay Sood, shared a heartfelt note remembering him, recalling his journey, their bond, and the lessons she learned from his inspiring spirit.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 09:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The untimely death of travel influencer Anunay Sood has left the digital creator community and his fans heartbroken. Among those paying tribute to him is his ex-fiancée and fellow traveller Brinda Sharma, who shared a moving series of Instagram stories in his memory.

Brinda remembers Anunay Sood

Brinda, who had once shared her life and adventures with Anunay, revisited old memories through heartfelt words and nostalgic photos. Reflecting on his journey and the lessons she learned from him, she wrote, “Saw you grow from nothing to the incredible creator, businessman, Mamu everything. I had the pleasure to learn so much from you… Learnt how to not let random things hold you down, and learnt ‘Laxmi ko kabhi mana nahi karte.’”

She expressed gratitude for the way Anunay inspired people through his creativity and positivity, adding, “Your legacy, your adventures, your stories, your beautiful pictures and your crazy will to push yourself will live on. Thank you for changing lives, inspiring and blessing us with your infectious happiness.”

Brinda recalls last meeting with Anunay

Brinda also recalled their last conversation from August, writing, “Met him in August, and we talked the whole night about becoming better friends and allies, and how there was a lot about each other that only we could understand... Told him I was going to his dream place and that I was going to send him a picture with my middle finger, and he said he’ll do the same thing to me ‘ab tu ruk abhi Rubicon khareedta hun’ 💔 RIP Anunay.”

Anunay Sood's family's statement

Anunay’s family issued an official statement expressing their profound grief and asking for privacy. The message read, “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood's passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace. The family and friends of Anunay Sood.”

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 09:44 PM (IST)
Anunay Sood
