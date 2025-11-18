Anil Kapoor Hails Tom Cruise’s Honorary Oscar Win, Calls It ‘Richly Deserved’

Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor took to his social media account to congratulate Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise for winning the Academy Honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards.

Kapoor, sharing a photo still of Cruise holding the prestigious award, penned a beautiful note for him. “Congratulations, dear friend, on this incredible honour. Your passion, discipline, and generosity are unmatched. The world has always admired you, and now they have honoured you with what you richly deserve,” wrote Anil.

He added, “Your achievement is a testament to all the artists around the world who pour their heart and soul into cinema. Thank you for your brilliance and for your friendship, which I will cherish forever,” and tagged Tom Cruise on his social media.

On November 16, 2025, Tom Cruise was felicitated with the award by Alejandro González Iñárritu, the director of Tom Cruise's untitled upcoming movie set for October 2026. Tom Cruise, while delivering his winning speech, was seen getting a little emotional. "The cinema, it takes me around the world. It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It shows me also our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways,” said Tom. He added, "And no matter where we come from, in that theatre, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together, and that is the power of this art form. And that is why it matters; that is why it matters to me. So making films is not what I do; it is who I am.

The Mission Impossible actor added, "My love for cinema began at a very early age, as early as I can remember. I was just a little kid in a darkened theatre, and I remember that beam of light just cut across the room, and I remember looking up, and it seemed to just explode on the screen. Suddenly, the world was so much larger than the one that I knew."

The actor added, "And entire cultures and lives and landscapes all unfolded in front of me, and it sparked something. It sparked a hunger for adventure, a hunger for knowledge, a hunger to understand humanity, to create characters, to tell a story, to see the world.” He further added, "It opened my eyes. It opened my imagination to the possibility that life could expand far beyond the boundaries that I then perceived in my own life. And that beam of light opened a desire to open the world, and I have been following it ever since.”

Talking about Anil Kapoor's equation with Tom Cruise, both the actors starred together in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. The movie was released in 2011.

Anil Kapoor had essayed the role of Brij Nath, a wealthy media tycoon.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)