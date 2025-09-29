Allu Arjun Calls Wife Sneha ‘Cutie’ In Sweet Birthday Social Media Post

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun took to Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) on 29 September to wish his wife Allu Sneha Reddy a very happy birthday. Sharing adorable pictures from their vacation, the actor made sure to make his wife’s day extra special with a heartfelt post.

Allu Arjun Wishes Wife Sneha Reddy a Happy Birthday

Allu Arjun shared two pictures of himself and Sneha twinning in matching monochrome outfits while exploring scenic spots. The couple looked effortlessly chic in black jackets, sunglasses, tee-shirts, and pants, with smiles that perfectly captured their bond. Captioning the post, Arjun wrote, “Happy Birthday Cutie 🖤.”

Tollywood actress Lakshmi Manchu also commented, “Happpppy birthday love,” while fans flooded the post with warm wishes for Sneha.

Sneha Re-Shares Birthday Love

Sneha also re-shared Arjun’s sweet gestures on her Instagram stories. From his private account Bunny Boy Private, Arjun posted a monochrome picture of Sneha dressed in a suit, calling her a “cutie.” He also shared a candid shot of her talking on the phone, capturing her natural charm.

Married Life and Family

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on 6 March 2011. The couple has two children: son Ayaan and daughter Arha. Arha made her Tollywood debut with the 2023 film Shaakunthalam, portraying Prince Bharata alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan.

Recent Work and Upcoming Projects

After the 2020 Trivikram Srinivas hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Arjun starred in Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise (2021). Its sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, released in 2024, became the second-highest-grossing Telugu film and one of the highest-grossing Indian films, trailing only behind Dangal and Baahubali 2.

Currently, Allu Arjun is shooting for a yet-to-be-titled sci-fi project directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures, with Deepika Padukone playing the lead.