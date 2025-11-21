Ahaan Panday, who recently made his acting debut with the musical drama Saiyaara, has revealed an inspiring encounter from years ago that stayed with him long before his film career took off. The Mohit Suri–directed film became a sensation upon release, with audiences cheering for newcomers Ahaan and Aneet Padda, and its music creating a massive buzz across social media.

Now, in a new interview with GQ, Ahaan has shared how Priyanka Chopra once offered him words of encouragement that he has carried with him ever since.

Ahaan Panday Recalls Priyanka Chopra’s Motivating Words

Ahaan revealed that the moment dates back to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s wedding, where he was a last-minute replacement for someone who dropped out of a dance performance. He learned the choreography in just two hours and performed in front of a star-studded crowd.

Priyanka Chopra, who was present at the event, approached him and said:“You have the X factor. Treat your dreams like skydiving—once you jump, there’s no looking back.”

Ahaan shared how deeply the moment impacted him, adding, “She probably doesn’t even know I’m the same guy who ended up doing Saiyaara, but that moment stayed with me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GQ India (@gqindia)

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara tells the story of a romance that blossoms between Krish Kapur (played by Ahaan Panday), a short-tempered musician, and Vaani (Aneet Padda), a shy aspiring journalist. The film earned acclaim for the effortless chemistry between the leads and its hit music album, with songs instantly resonating with fans.

Produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, Saiyaara went on to cross ₹500 crore at the box office and is currently streaming on Netflix.

What’s Next for Ahaan Panday

Ahaan will next be seen in an action thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, co-starring Sharvari.