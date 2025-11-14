Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentAfter Priest Controversy, Sunita Ahuja Says Govinda Shouldn’t Have Apologised: 'Mujhe Bohot Bura Laga'

After Priest Controversy, Sunita Ahuja Says Govinda Shouldn't Have Apologised: 'Mujhe Bohot Bura Laga'

Sunita Ahuja expressed displeasure over Govinda's public apology for her remarks about priests, stating she hadn't named anyone specifically.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 09:47 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sunita Ahuja has once again sparked conversations after clarifying her stance on the controversy involving her earlier remarks about priests. Days after Govinda issued a public apology on her behalf, Sunita revealed that she was unhappy with his decision to apologise for something she believes did not warrant it.

Sunita Ahuja Says She Never Wanted Govinda to Apologise

In a recent interview, Sunita expressed her displeasure over Govinda apologising for her comments about priests. She explained that she had not taken any names and therefore did not expect her husband to step forward with a public apology.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, Sunita said,“Kaafi sun rahi hoon ki maine kuch galat shabd use kiye hein. Mere adarniya Govinda ji jo mere patidev he unhone bhi haath jod ke maafi manga he. Jo mujhe bilkul achcha nahi laga kyuki main apko ek baat batau chi chi main kabhi chahungi ki ap kabhi kisi ke saamne mere liye haath jodey.”

She further added,“Maine kisi ka naam nahi liya tha, ki specifically maine kisi ke baare me bola. Mere saath aise kuch hue the cheesein toh maine isliye bola. Agar ap logo ko bura laga ho toh main har sidh pith ke guruji ko aur har sthal ke guru ji ko main haath jod ke maafi mangna chahti hoon agar kisi ko bura laga. Mere saath jo experience hua he maine woh bola he. Abhi Govinda ji ke yaha 3-3 pandit he unko ye clarification dene ki koi zarurat nahi thi. Mujhe bohot bura laga. Main kabhi nahi chahti hoon ki Govinda aisa kare.”

Why Govinda Issued a Public Apology

Earlier this month, Sunita’s comments about Govinda spending large amounts of money on rituals and the pandit he consults triggered backlash. In response, Govinda released a video clarifying the matter and offering a public apology.

In the video, the actor said he has been consulting Pandit Mukesh Shukla for years and respects him deeply. He also mentioned that Shukla’s father had been their family priest for a long time.

Addressing Sunita’s remarks, Govinda said,“My wife made disparaging remarks against Pandit Mukesh Shukla on the podcast, and I condemn them. My deepest apologies.”

He concluded by adding,“Pandit Mukesh Ji and his family have been with me in tough times, and I respect him a lot.”

What Sunita Ahuja Had Originally Said

The controversy began after Sunita appeared on Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra’s podcast. While discussing Govinda’s reliance on pandits, she agreed when Paras suggested that some priests may not have the right intentions.

Sunita said,“We also have one in our house, Govinda’s pandit (priest). He is also like this only — gets pujas (prayers) done, charges Rs 2 lakhs. I tell him that you should pray on your own, unka karaaya hua puja paath kuch kaam nahi aane wala hai.”

She continued,“God will accept the prayers that you do on your own. I don’t believe in all this. Even if I donate or do any good deed, I do it with my own hands for my karma. Darne wala darr jaata hai.”

Sunita concluded with,“The circle that he sits in has foolish writers who are less writers and more fools. They make him a fool and give terrible advice. He doesn’t get good people, and they don’t like me because I speak the truth.”

 

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 09:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Govinda Sunita Ahuja
Read more
