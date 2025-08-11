Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Abir Gulaal Sets Global Premiere Date, But Fawad Khan-Vaani Kapoor Starrer Skips India?

Abir Gulaal Sets Global Premiere Date, But Fawad Khan-Vaani Kapoor Starrer Skips India?

Indo-Pak romance Abir Gulaal starring Vaani Kapoor & Fawad Khan to release worldwide on Aug 29, skipping India due to diplomatic strains.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 04:09 PM (IST)

The much-talked-about Indo-Pak romance Abir Gulaal has finally secured a global theatrical release date of August 29. However, the film will not be screened in India, with its producers citing the ongoing diplomatic friction between New Delhi and Islamabad.

India Skips Fawad Khan–Vaani Kapoor Starrer Abir Gulaal

Originally slated for May 9, the project faced a roadblock after heightened tensions earlier this year. The aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor saw renewed calls to ban Pakistani artists. The political climate ultimately pushed the filmmakers to withdraw the Indian release altogether.

When the film’s teaser and music first dropped, the response from Indian audiences was overwhelmingly positive — especially from Fawad Khan fans awaiting his return to Indian cinema after nearly a decade. But public sentiment shifted dramatically in the wake of the attack, triggering widespread boycott calls.

Vaani Kapoor, who faced a barrage of criticism for her association with the project, addressed the matter at a media event, saying, “There’s so much toxicity and hate... I keep hearing ‘boycott this one, cancel that one.’ Mat karo yaar, have room and let people be.”

ALSO READ: Arsalan Naseer Takes A Dig At Fawad Khan Over Pak Celebs Instagram Ban in India, Calls Him ‘Ice Age Wali Gilehri’

Co-stars Respond to Controversy

Actor Ridhi Dogra, also part of the ensemble cast, defended her decision to work on the film, noting the context in which it was made. “When I signed and shot for the film, relations between the countries were stable. I followed all the laws. Today, I stand by my country and our armed forces, but don’t bully me for something that was legal then,” she explained.

About the Film

Directed by Aarti S Bagadi, Abir Gulaal follows two emotionally scarred individuals whose paths cross unexpectedly, leading to a deep emotional bond and romance. The cast includes Lisa Haydon, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, Parmeet Sethi, and Rahul Vohra, alongside leads Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan. Produced by Rakesh Sippy, Firuzi Khan, and Vivek Aggarwal, the film is set to release in multiple international territories later this month.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 04:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vaani Kapoor Fawad Khan Abir Gulaal
Read more
