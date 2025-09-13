Aamir Khan’s Team Denies Rumours Of Him Calling Rajinikanth’s Coolie A ‘Big Mistake’

Actor Aamir Khan’s team has firmly shut down rumours suggesting the Bollywood superstar criticised Rajinikanth’s latest blockbuster Coolie, in which Aamir made a cameo appearance.

Recently, a screenshot of what was claimed to be a newspaper article circulated widely on social media, alleging that Aamir called the film a “big mistake.”

Aamir Khan’s Team Busts Rumours

The viral screenshot claimed Aamir had said he saw no real purpose in being part of Coolie and even criticised the film’s writing.

Responding to this, Aamir’s spokesperson released a statement clarifying,“Mr Aamir Khan has given no such interview and has made no negative comments about the film Coolie."

The statement further added, “Mr Khan has the highest regard for Mr Rajinikanth, Mr Lokesh and in fact the entire team of Coolie. The film has done over ₹500 crore at the box office, which speaks for itself.”

About Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie released on August 14 and became a massive hit at the box office. The Tamil film, led by superstar Rajinikanth, featured Aamir Khan in a cameo role as gangster Dahaa, alongside actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan.

Interestingly, Aamir had earlier shared that he agreed to do the role solely for the opportunity to work with Rajinikanth. Despite the criticism surrounding his brief appearance, Coolie went on to cross ₹500 crore and is now streaming on Prime Video.