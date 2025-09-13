Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAamir Khan’s Team Denies Rumours Of Him Calling Rajinikanth’s Coolie A ‘Big Mistake’

Aamir Khan’s Team Denies Rumours Of Him Calling Rajinikanth’s Coolie A ‘Big Mistake’

Aamir Khan's team refuted rumours that he criticised Rajinikanth's "Coolie," dismissing a viral screenshot alleging negative comments about the film and his cameo.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 08:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Aamir Khan’s team has firmly shut down rumours suggesting the Bollywood superstar criticised Rajinikanth’s latest blockbuster Coolie, in which Aamir made a cameo appearance.

Recently, a screenshot of what was claimed to be a newspaper article circulated widely on social media, alleging that Aamir called the film a “big mistake.”

Aamir Khan’s Team Busts Rumours

The viral screenshot claimed Aamir had said he saw no real purpose in being part of Coolie and even criticised the film’s writing.

Responding to this, Aamir’s spokesperson released a statement clarifying,“Mr Aamir Khan has given no such interview and has made no negative comments about the film Coolie."

The statement further added, “Mr Khan has the highest regard for Mr Rajinikanth, Mr Lokesh and in fact the entire team of Coolie. The film has done over ₹500 crore at the box office, which speaks for itself.”

 

About Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie released on August 14 and became a massive hit at the box office. The Tamil film, led by superstar Rajinikanth, featured Aamir Khan in a cameo role as gangster Dahaa, alongside actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan.

Interestingly, Aamir had earlier shared that he agreed to do the role solely for the opportunity to work with Rajinikanth. Despite the criticism surrounding his brief appearance, Coolie went on to cross ₹500 crore and is now streaming on Prime Video.

 

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 08:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajinikanth Aamir Khan Coolie
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Urges NATO To Slap 50–100% Tariffs On China In A Push To End Ukraine War
Trump Urges NATO To Slap 50–100% Tariffs On China In A Push To End Ukraine War
Cricket
IND vs PAK: Can Hardik Pandya Repeat His Heroics? Check His Record Here
IND vs PAK: Can Hardik Pandya Repeat His Heroics? Check His Record Here
Health
Bringing Breakfast Back To Basics: Why Our Kids Deserve Real Food
Bringing Breakfast Back To Basics: Why Our Kids Deserve Real Food
India
'21st Century Is Of North East': PM Modi Launches Rs 1,200 Cr Development Projects In Imphal
'21st Century Is Of North East': PM Modi Launches Rs 1,200 Cr Development Projects In Imphal
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Social Media Ban Sparks Youth Uprising, Government Collapses Amid Violent Crackdown
Bihar Congress AI Video On PM Modi’s Mother Sparks Controversy, BJP Hits Back
SpiceJet Q400 Loses Wheel During Takeoff In Kandla, Tractor Sinks In Water In Rajasthan
Rohit Yadav Shot Dead In Karawal Nagar, Bear Offers Prayers At Abu Road Temple
Disha Patani's Family Home Targeted In Early-Morning Firing; No Casualties Reported
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget